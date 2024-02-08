Unraveling Bangladesh's National Identity: The Impact of Historical Partitions

In the heart of Dhaka, Independent University Bangladesh (IUB) played host to a thought-provoking lecture by Professor Dr. Fakrul Alam, an esteemed author, translator, and critic. The event, titled "The 1947 Partition from a Thrice-Partitioned National Perspective," served as the inaugural session of the Sasheen Annual Lecture series on 8th February 2024.

The Echoes of Partition: Forging and Re-Forging Identities

Professor Alam, holding the prestigious Bangabandhu Chair at the University of Dhaka and acting as an Honorary Advisor to the Sasheen Centre for Multilingual Excellence (SCMLE), delved into the profound impact of the country's historical partitions on Bangladesh's national identity. He emphasized the enduring relevance of the partitions that occurred in 1905, 1947, and 1971, highlighting their role in shaping the collective consciousness of the nation.

Through literature, art, and cinema, these events have been portrayed and perceived in various ways, helping people comprehend and grapple with complex emotions such as loss, grief, and trauma. The partitions have etched indelible marks on the country's cultural landscape, serving as the smithies of Bangladesh's national identity.

A Multidisciplinary Dialogue: The Sasheen Annual Lecture Series

The lecture series, hosted by IUB's Sasheen Centre for Multilingual Excellence (SCMLE), is designed to cultivate an interdisciplinary atmosphere that transcends traditional academic boundaries. The event brought together renowned figures such as filmmaker Tanvir Mokammel and academic Razia Sultana Khan to discuss and analyze Professor Alam's perspectives.

Mahmud Hasan Khan, PhD, executive director of SCMLE and professor at IUB's Department of English and Modern Languages, moderated the program. High-profile attendees from IUB and other universities, including students, faculty, and staff, were present, reflecting the university's commitment to liberal arts ethos.

The Intersection of Art, Literature, and History: A Nation's Narrative

Professor Alam's lecture underscored the significance of literature, art, and cinema in processing historical events and their consequences. By examining the depictions of the three partitions in these cultural forms, he demonstrated how they have contributed to the formation of Bangladesh's national identity.

The event served as a reminder that a nation's narrative is not confined to the annals of history but is continually shaped and reshaped through the creative expressions of its people. As the conversation surrounding Bangladesh's national identity continues to evolve, the role of art, literature, and cinema in this discourse remains as vital as ever.

In the end, the lecture by Professor Fakrul Alam at Independent University Bangladesh not only shed light on the historical partitions' impact on Bangladesh's national identity but also emphasized the importance of fostering an interdisciplinary atmosphere in academic institutions. By encouraging discussions that transcend traditional boundaries, IUB is paving the way for a more nuanced understanding of the nation's rich cultural heritage and complex history.