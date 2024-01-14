Unlocking Success for Twice-Exceptional Autistic College Students

In a groundbreaking research study, insights have been unveiled on the successful transition and achievement of twice-exceptional autistic college students. These students exhibit both giftedness and autism, a combination that often goes unnoticed in traditional education systems. The research paper not only sheds light on the challenges faced by these students but also proposes an array of strategies for their success.

Identifying Autism and Giftedness

Early identification of both autism and giftedness is a crucial step towards ensuring the right educational pathway for twice-exceptional students. The study points out that giftedness can often mask autism and vice versa, leading to a possible misplacement in educational programs. This can result in the student’s potential being overlooked and unexplored.

Academic Rigor and Extracurricular Engagement

Challenging coursework plays a significant role in the success of twice-exceptional students. Nearly three-quarters of the students involved in the study had taken Advanced Placement, honors, or college-credit courses. Engaging in extracurricular activities was another common factor among these students. Almost all of them participated in extracurriculars, with many assuming leadership roles. Such engagement helps in developing a well-rounded personality and equipping students with skills beyond academics.

Transitioning from High School to College

The study underscores the importance of understanding the differences between high school and college supports. While high school students may receive modified instructions as part of their support, college students generally receive accommodations only. Being aware of this shift is crucial for the successful transition of twice-exceptional students to college. The research also emphasizes the role of supportive professionals in college, who serve as dedicated contacts for guidance and support.

The insights provided by this research may pave the way for a more inclusive and supportive education system for twice-exceptional students. By nurturing their strengths and interests, we can help them thrive in competitive academic environments. This is of paramount importance, considering that nationwide only 39% of autistic students who start college finish, compared to 64% of all students.