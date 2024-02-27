Unlocking Research Potential: Canada's Webinar Series on Open Educational Resources

The Digital Research Alliance of Canada National Training Expert Group is spearheading an innovative webinar series to shed light on Canadian Open Educational Resources (OERs) with an emphasis on research data management. This initiative marks a pivotal moment in the realm of academic research, fostering a deeper understanding and utilization of OERs. Among the notable panelists, Robyn Stobbs, an esteemed Research Data Management (RDM) Librarian from Athabasca University (AU), is slated to share invaluable insights, highlighting the series' significance in the current academic landscape.

Exploring the Core of Canadian OERs

The series aims to introduce the academic community to the concept of OERs, focusing on four specific resources that will be detailed in subsequent sessions. This approach not only aims to provide a foundational understanding of OERs but also to spotlight the transformative potential they hold for research data management. The inclusion of Robyn Stobbs as a panelist underscores the initiative's commitment to offering expert perspectives on the intricacies of RDM, thereby enriching the dialogue on OER utilization.

Building Bridges Through Dialogue

The kick-off panel discussion is not merely an introductory session but a platform designed to foster meaningful dialogue among researchers, librarians, and educators. This exchange is intended to unravel the multifaceted benefits of OERs in enhancing research outcomes, promoting accessibility, and encouraging collaborative learning. By featuring a blend of theoretical insights and practical applications, the webinar series aspires to bridge the gap between knowledge and action in the realm of research data management.

Amplifying the Impact of OERs in Research

As the series progresses, participants will gain a comprehensive understanding of how OERs can be leveraged to elevate research practices. The spotlight on specific OERs aims to provide tangible examples of resources that can be integrated into various research methodologies, thereby amplifying their impact. Through this focused exploration, the webinar series seeks to cultivate a community of practice that is well-versed in the advantages and applications of OERs, paving the way for innovative research endeavors.

The initiative by the Digital Research Alliance of Canada National Training Expert Group represents a significant stride toward demystifying OERs and their role in research data management. By bringing together experts like Robyn Stobbs and fostering an environment of learning and exchange, this webinar series promises to be a cornerstone event in the promotion of open educational resources across Canada's academic landscape. As participants delve into the world of OERs, they are set to uncover new horizons in research collaboration, accessibility, and innovation.