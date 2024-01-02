en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Unlocking Creativity: The Surprising Benefits of Mind Wandering

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:56 pm EST
Unlocking Creativity: The Surprising Benefits of Mind Wandering

In an era where productivity is often measured by the ticking clock, the act of procrastination is perceived with disdain. However, recent studies suggest that this often-maligned habit might actually be a catalyst for creativity. According to research led by Zachary Irving, an assistant professor at the University of Virginia, mind wandering during moderately engaging activities such as showering or walking can spur creativity, providing a fertile ground for the birth of innovative ideas.

Mind Wandering: A Pathway to Creativity?

The study conducted by Irving in 2022 posits that the act of mind wandering can lead to divergent thinking, a cognitive process that fosters the generation of novel ideas and connections. It is during these moments of apparent inactivity, when our minds are free from goal-oriented tasks, that we often stumble upon unexpected connections and creative solutions. This is a stark contrast to the convergent thinking that dominates our educational and professional environments, where focused attention and linear problem-solving approaches are highly valued.

Everyday Activities as Incubators of Ideas

Alan Pegna, an associate professor of psychology at the University of Queensland, underscores the importance of everyday activities that allow the mind to meander aimlessly. From ruminating over a complex issue while taking a shower to letting your thoughts drift during a leisurely stroll, these activities serve as fertile grounds for positive daydreaming. This mental state, Pegna explains, can be the key to unlocking creative potential by encouraging us to think outside the box, or as he puts it, ‘outside the square’.

Reevaluating the Role of Divergent Thinking

While the benefits of divergent thinking are evident, they often remain underutilized in our goal-oriented society. Pegna argues for a paradigm shift that incorporates divergent thinking into learning and professional settings, underscoring its role in idea incubation and creative development. He also addresses the potential pitfalls of mind wandering, such as attentional difficulties experienced by individuals with ADHD. Pegna emphasizes that while some may struggle with focus, mind wandering is not inherently detrimental; instead, it is a crucial human capability with healthy aspects that can contribute significantly to creativity.

0
Education Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Team Teaching: The Future of Education at Westwood High School

By Shivani Chauhan

Scottish Teachers Awarded £541,499 in Compensation Amidst Rising School Violence

By BNN Correspondents

From Party School to Chip Capital: ASU's Role in Phoenix's Transformation

By BNN Correspondents

Jakim Calls for Clarity Amid Controversy on Malays Being 'Lost Tribe of Israel'

By BNN Correspondents

Ohio School Districts Defy State Law on Sexual Education ...
@Education · 43 seconds
Ohio School Districts Defy State Law on Sexual Education ...
heart comment 0
Arik Armstead Nominated for NFL Man of the Year: A Testament to Enduring Community Service

By Salman Khan

Arik Armstead Nominated for NFL Man of the Year: A Testament to Enduring Community Service
Tech, Trivia, and Threats: A Mixed Bag of News

By Mazhar Abbas

Tech, Trivia, and Threats: A Mixed Bag of News
Mississippi’s Public Schools Reach New Heights: Record Scores and Graduation Rates

By Bijay Laxmi

Mississippi's Public Schools Reach New Heights: Record Scores and Graduation Rates
University of South Carolina Expands Downtown Presence with $4.4M Acquisition

By Momen Zellmi

University of South Carolina Expands Downtown Presence with $4.4M Acquisition
Latest Headlines
World News
Cambridge Elects Former Mayor E. Denise Simmons, Ending Sumbul Siddiqui's Two-Term Reign
28 seconds
Cambridge Elects Former Mayor E. Denise Simmons, Ending Sumbul Siddiqui's Two-Term Reign
Cincinnati Bearcats' Promising Quest for NCAA Tournament Return
30 seconds
Cincinnati Bearcats' Promising Quest for NCAA Tournament Return
David Warner's Farewell: More Than Just a Goodbye on the Cricket Pitch
31 seconds
David Warner's Farewell: More Than Just a Goodbye on the Cricket Pitch
Sri Lanka's Ethnic Tensions: A Battle Over Historical Religious Claims
33 seconds
Sri Lanka's Ethnic Tensions: A Battle Over Historical Religious Claims
Lead Contamination Lingers in Durham Parks into 2024
39 seconds
Lead Contamination Lingers in Durham Parks into 2024
Harnessing the New Year Energy for Fitness: Expert Advice
43 seconds
Harnessing the New Year Energy for Fitness: Expert Advice
Chester's New City Government: A Day of Power Struggles and Promising Changes
43 seconds
Chester's New City Government: A Day of Power Struggles and Promising Changes
Willmar Recreation Board Proposes Outdoor Ice Rink Construction with Remaining Sales Tax Funds
46 seconds
Willmar Recreation Board Proposes Outdoor Ice Rink Construction with Remaining Sales Tax Funds
Wellpath Under Fire: Accusations of Inadequate Care in Massachusetts Prisons
1 min
Wellpath Under Fire: Accusations of Inadequate Care in Massachusetts Prisons
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
21 mins
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
1 hour
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
3 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app