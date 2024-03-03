Unlocking Ancestry: Dive into FamilySearch with Judd Williams at Sno-Isle Genealogical Society Meeting

At the upcoming Sno-Isle Genealogical Society meeting, attendees are in for a treat as Judd Williams, a representative from the Shoreline FamilySearch Center, unveils the intricacies of FamilySearch, a comprehensive tool for delving into family history. Scheduled for 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 6, at the Wickers Building in Heritage Park, Lynnwood, the event promises to enrich the genealogical pursuits of its participants. Moreover, those unable to attend in person can still partake in the knowledge sharing through an online broadcast.

Exploring the Depths of FamilySearch

FamilySearch is not just another online platform for tracing lineage; it's a gateway to a wealth of historical records and genealogical insights. Williams plans to guide attendees through the FamilySearch Family Tree (FSFT) and demonstrate the utility of the FamilySearch Research Wiki. These tools are invaluable for both novice and seasoned genealogists, offering a roadmap to navigate the vast sea of ancestral information.

Exclusive Resources at Your Fingertips

The session will also spotlight exclusive resources available at the FamilySearch Center in Mountlake Terrace. Participants will learn about the treasure trove of historical records, the technology available like microfilm readers, and the expert volunteers ready to assist in genealogical research. This behind-the-scenes look into the center's offerings will undoubtedly enhance the research capabilities of attendees.

Interactive Q&A Session

In addition to the comprehensive overview, Williams will host a Q&A session, offering a unique opportunity for attendees to have their FamilySearch queries addressed. This segment is particularly beneficial for those facing roadblocks in their research or seeking advice on leveraging FamilySearch tools more effectively.

As the world of genealogy continues to evolve, events like the Sno-Isle Genealogical Society meeting serve as vital platforms for learning and discovery. With Judd Williams' expertise and the wealth of resources highlighted, participants are set to embark on a more informed and fruitful journey into their family history. Whether you're a seasoned genealogist or just starting to scratch the surface of your family's past, this meeting is poised to offer insights and tools that could unlock new doors in your genealogical quest.