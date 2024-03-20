University of Zimbabwe Adjunct Lecturers' Pay Sparks Outrage: Earning Just US$2.50/Hour

The recent revelation about the remuneration of adjunct lecturers at the University of Zimbabwe has ignited widespread controversy. A memorandum dated March 13, 2024, disclosed that these part-time lecturers are now being paid a paltry US$2.50 per hour, a rate that has been criticized by prominent figures, including respected lawyer and former MP, Fadzayi Mahere. The memo's exposure has sparked a debate on the implications of such low wages for the quality of education at Zimbabwe's most prestigious university.

Unpacking the Memo

The memorandum issued by Thulani Sheila Makamure, addressed to Deans and Chairpersons of Departments, outlines a new blended payment system. According to this system, adjunct lecturers, previously known as part-time lecturers, will receive their salaries in both local currency and US dollars, on a 50/50 basis, with the US dollar component calculated at US$2.50 per hour. This policy caps the maximum work hours at sixty per month, mandating that claim forms for adjunct lecturers be denominated in both currencies to facilitate this payment structure.

Community Reaction

Fadzayi Mahere's criticism of the new payment rate underscores a growing concern over the potential degradation of academic standards due to insufficient remuneration. Mahere's poignant questions on social media highlight the absurdity of the situation, questioning how competent academic staff can be attracted and retained under such conditions. Conversely, Jonathan Moyo, a self-exiled former ZANU PF politburo member, argues that the memo has been misinterpreted, emphasizing that it pertains only to part-time staff and is not indicative of the full-time lecturers' earnings. He further rationalizes the part-time lecturing role as supplementary to other full-time commitments.

Broader Implications

This pay policy raises significant concerns about the future of higher education in Zimbabwe. The outrage and debate it has sparked among the public and academic community reflect deeper issues within the country's educational and economic landscapes. The quality of education, the attractiveness of academic positions, and the morale of current and prospective lecturers are at stake, posing questions about the long-term impacts on Zimbabwe's most prestigious institution of higher learning.

As the discussion unfolds, it becomes evident that the remuneration of adjunct lecturers at the University of Zimbabwe is more than a matter of policy. It is a reflection of the broader challenges facing the nation's education system and economy. The debate it has incited brings to light the critical need for a re-evaluation of values, priorities, and commitments to ensure the sustainability and quality of tertiary education in Zimbabwe.