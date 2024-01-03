en English
Education

University of Vaasa Opens Applications for Autumn 2024 Master’s Programmes

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:10 am EST
University of Vaasa Opens Applications for Autumn 2024 Master’s Programmes

Global students eyeing quality education in business and technology can turn their focus towards the University of Vaasa in Finland. Known for its world-class accredited programmes, the university is all set to welcome applications for its international master’s programmes for the autumn 2024 intake. The university presents several application periods: a rolling admission phase from November to January and March to April, and a joint admission period in January.

Admission Criteria and Language Proficiency

The University of Vaasa has stringent admission criteria for their Master’s programmes. The process includes a detailed evaluation of applications, considering factors such as the scope of the degree, prior studies, the applicant’s performance, and English language proficiency. The university seeks applicants who demonstrate academic excellence and a vibrant spirit of inquiry. Applicants must submit all necessary educational documents in Finnish, Swedish, or English, and if necessary, provide translations.

English language proficiency is a crucial requirement. Applicants can meet this via language test certificates, previous degree language skills, or specific national certificates. Accepted tests include IELTS, TOEFL, PTE Academic, and the National Certificate of English Language Proficiency. Test results, valid for two years from the test date, can be submitted directly to the university or sent by the testing center, with specific instructions provided for each test type.

Rolling Admission and Conditional Acceptance

The University of Vaasa offers rolling admission for international and Finnish applicants, with a cap of 30 spots per programme. This approach allows the university to carefully select the most suitable candidates, ensuring a diverse and dynamic academic environment.

Conditional acceptance is also offered for applicants who have not yet graduated but can provide evidence of imminent completion by a predetermined date. However, failure to satisfy country-specific requirements or graduation deadlines will lead to the cancellation of the study place.

At the University of Vaasa, students not only receive a robust education, but also become part of a welcoming and friendly campus community. This blend of academic rigor and a supportive environment lays a sturdy foundation for the students’ future careers and pursuits.

Education
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

