Education

University of South Carolina Expands Downtown Presence with $4.4M Acquisition

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:51 pm EST
University of South Carolina Expands Downtown Presence with $4.4M Acquisition

In a strategic move to expand its downtown presence, the University of South Carolina (USC) has acquired two buildings on Senate Street, a stone’s throw away from the Horseshoe, at a cost of $2.2 million each. This acquisition, approved by the USC board of trustees in the closing month of the previous year, is part of the university’s plan to grow its footprint in the area.

Rutledge Building: A Historic Acquisition

One of the buildings in this deal is the Rutledge building, a distinctive 16-story structure with a rich history. Since 1964, it has served as the headquarters for the South Carolina Department of Education and is listed on the National Historic Register. The building’s significance and the potential it holds for USC adds a certain gravitas to the acquisition.

Previous Plans and Future Prospects

Prior to USC’s acquisition, there were plans in place by BF Rutledge, LLC to transform the Rutledge building into a mixed-use space. The proposed development included over 100 apartments, a bar, and a lounge. However, this deal was terminated in September 2022.

The South Carolina Department of Administration has been seeking buyers for the Rutledge building for several years. With the Department of Education scheduled to move to a new facility in Lexington County this summer, the building’s sale to USC seems timely.

Revenue-Generating Opportunities

While no specific plans have been announced for the newly acquired properties, USC is exploring potential revenue-generating opportunities. As the purchases await final state approval, the university is keenly evaluating the possibilities that these buildings could offer in terms of economic benefit and academic enhancement.

Education
Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

