Education

University of Regensburg and IEEE Join Forces to Foster Global STEMM Talent

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:51 am EST
University of Regensburg and IEEE Join Forces to Foster Global STEMM Talent

The University of Regensburg, in a historic partnership with the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), has committed to a joint endeavor to enhance the development of young talent in the Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics, and Medicine (STEMM) fields. This alliance is consolidated under the umbrella of the Global Talent Mentoring program, an online initiative that operates from Germany and the United Arab Emirates.

Breaking Barriers, Building Bridges

The program’s primary objective is to transcend geographical, financial, and cultural obstacles. It aims to forge connections between professional technologists and aspiring students from across the globe. This initiative is not only about providing access to expert guidance but also about fostering an environment that encourages collaboration in scientific research and innovation. The ultimate goal is to augment existing mechanisms for nurturing talent in the STEMM fields and create an ecosystem that catalyzes significant societal impact.

IEEE’s Role in the Mentorship Program

IEEE’s involvement in the Global Talent Mentoring program is pivotal. They will be instrumental in recruiting mentors with extensive STEMM experience from around the world. These mentors will undertake a commitment to provide a year of service within the program, guiding the young talents and helping them navigate the complex world of STEMM.

Expanding the Global Footprint

Envisioned by Prof. Dr. Heidrun Stoeger and co-directed by Prof. Drs. Heidrun Stoeger and Albert Ziegler, the Global Talent Mentoring program has been witnessing a steady global expansion since its inception in 2021. The program, funded by the Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, is offered at no cost to the mentees. It is supported by the voluntary efforts of mentors from over 50 countries. The partnership network of the initiative spans around 60 institutions across four continents, marking a significant step forward in the global advancement of STEMM education.

Education Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

