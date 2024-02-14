University of Northern Iowa Professor Vince Gotera Appointed as Iowa's Poet Laureate

In a celebration of the literary arts, University of Northern Iowa Professor Vince Gotera has been appointed as Iowa's Poet Laureate by Governor Kim Reynolds. The announcement, made on February 14, 2024, marks the beginning of a two-year term for Gotera, who is recognized for his significant contributions to poetry.

A Poetic Laureate for the People

Vince Gotera's journey in the world of poetry began as a writer, editor, and educator. His dedication to the craft has resulted in over 300 published poems and four collections, including "Fighting Kite," "Ghost Wars," "The Coolest Race," and "Dragonfly." This extensive body of work showcases Gotera's commitment to exploring the human experience and capturing the essence of Iowa's poetic tradition.

A Decorated Poet and Educator

Gotera's achievements extend beyond his prolific writing. He has received numerous awards and accolades, such as a Creative Writing Fellowship in Poetry from the National Endowment for the Arts. This prestigious recognition speaks to Gotera's talent and dedication to the art form.

A Mission to Inspire and Promote Poetry

As Iowa's Poet Laureate, Vince Gotera is eager to share his passion for poetry with the people of Iowa. He aims to promote poetry across the state, inspiring Iowans to read and write poetry. Gotera's appointment comes at a crucial time when the value of the arts in society is being reevaluated and embraced.

In Gotera's own words, "I am deeply honored and humbled by this appointment. I look forward to working with Governor Reynolds, the Iowa Arts Council, and communities across the state to elevate poetry as an essential part of our culture."

Gotera's appointment as Iowa's Poet Laureate is not only a recognition of his literary achievements but also a testament to the power of poetry in capturing the human spirit. As he embarks on his two-year term, Gotera is poised to make a lasting impact on the poetic landscape of Iowa.

