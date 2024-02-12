University of New Haven Welcomes Distinguished Leader Jens Frederiksen as its Seventh President

In a pivotal moment for the University of New Haven, Jens Frederiksen, Ph.D., a distinguished leader in higher education, has been elected as its seventh president. Dr. Frederiksen joins from Fisk University, where his tenure was marked by significant accomplishments and a commitment to collaboration.

Advertisment

From Fisk to New Haven: A Trailblazing Journey

Dr. Frederiksen's journey in academia has been nothing short of remarkable. His innovative vision and dedication to fostering partnerships have left an indelible mark on Fisk University. Now, he brings his expertise and passion to the University of New Haven, poised to drive innovation and progress.

Transforming Fisk: A Testament to Leadership

Advertisment

Raising over $110 million, increasing enrollment and endowment, and establishing strategic partnerships are just a few of the milestones Dr. Frederiksen achieved during his tenure at Fisk. His leadership resulted in national recognition for academic stewardship and successful initiatives in social justice, business innovation, and financial literacy.

A New Chapter: Elevating New Haven's Academic Profile

Dr. Frederiksen's appointment at the University of New Haven signifies an important milestone in its leadership transition process. His expertise is expected to further elevate the institution's academic profile and student experience. As he begins the onboarding process immediately, the anticipation builds for his official takeover at the end of the academic year.

In 2024, the University of New Haven opens a new chapter with Jens Frederiksen, Ph.D., at the helm. His leadership promises to usher in a transformative era, echoing the rhythm of progress and innovation in the world of higher education.