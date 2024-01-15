University of Lagos Spotlights Educational Decolonization in 2024 Convocation Lecture

In a sustainable move towards the indigenization of the academic framework, the University of Lagos has announced ‘Decolonisation of higher educational curriculum: Road for African institutions’ as the theme for its 2024 convocation lecture. The decision underscores the pivotal issue of decolonization in education—an aspect critical to challenging historically imposed foreign educational standards that have often marginalized and overlooked African knowledge systems and identities.

The Colonial Legacy and its Impact

The aftermath of the colonial influence on education has seen Africans adopt Western modes of thought, often sidelining their indigenous knowledge. This knowledge, rich in technological and developmental breakthroughs, has been significantly undermined due to the prevalence of European-dominant academic traditions and ideologies. Consequently, African perspectives have been pushed to the peripheries, making it imperative to persistently strive towards decolonization and reclaiming African epistemologies.

Global Implications of Decolonization

The process of decolonization extends beyond Africa and holds global connotations. By offering unique and innovative perspectives, it can contribute significantly to worldwide advancement. The decolonization movement seeks to create an environment that encourages students to delve into originality and devise solutions tailored to African contexts. The existing curriculum in numerous African institutions, unfortunately, falls short of adequately reflecting African realities.

A Call for Culturally Sensitive Education

There is an escalating call to develop African languages to accommodate new knowledge and integrate them into academic pursuits. Countries that have successfully adjusted their educational systems to meet their cultural needs have witnessed substantial progress across various fields. This success story strongly suggests that African institutions should follow suit and weave African cultures and epistemologies into their research and teaching methodologies. The decolonization of African knowledge in higher education aims to foster mental, emotional, and psychological freedom, thereby promoting self-determination and transformative innovation.