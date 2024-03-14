University of Guam Seeks $1M for Urgent Repairs: Elevator, Restrooms in Disrepair

Senators convened on March 13, 2024, to deliberate on Bill 200-37, aiming to allocate $1 million from the Rainy Day Fund to the University of Guam (UOG) for pressing maintenance needs.

This initiative, spurred by the Guam Youth Congress, addresses the university's backlog of about $18 million in deferred maintenance projects, highlighting the dire state of aging restrooms and a malfunctioning elevator on campus.

Urgent Maintenance Demands

UOG President Anita Borja Enriquez outlined the university's critical maintenance issues to senators, stressing the importance of prioritizing projects that impact student health and safety. Enriquez revealed that the Humanities and Social Sciences Building, over 35 years old, requires $500,000 for restroom repairs alone.

Additional facilities, including the English and Communications Building and the School of Health, face similar distress. A significant $250,000 is needed to replace an irreparable elevator in the College of Natural and Applied Sciences, further underscoring the urgency of the situation.

Impact of Typhoon Mawar and Funding Shortfalls

Typhoon Mawar spotlighted the campus's vulnerability due to makeshift repairs and postponed maintenance, as noted by the Youth Congress' Triton Caucus in their written testimony. The caucus criticized the university's chronic underfunding, which has exacerbated the deterioration of essential facilities like air conditioning units, restrooms, and laboratories.

Despite increasing its property holdings, UOG has reduced its custodial staff, placing additional strain on the maintenance of its facilities, as highlighted by UOG Student Government Association senator Keana Ardiente.

Legislative and Community Support

Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes voiced her support for funding the critical repairs, regardless of the financial source, labeling UOG as the "educational gem of the Pacific." Senator Joanne Brown also backed the initiative but questioned the university leadership's prioritization of resources, pointing out that maintenance issues have persisted for years. The discussion underscored the broader debate on funding allocation and the importance of maintaining educational infrastructure for the well-being of students and staff.

The debate over Bill 200-37 and the search for alternative funding solutions reflect a pivotal moment for the University of Guam. As legislative and community leaders grapple with financial constraints, the outcome will critically influence the university's ability to provide a safe and conducive learning environment. This situation highlights the broader challenges facing educational institutions in balancing fiscal responsibility with the essential need for facility maintenance and enhancement.