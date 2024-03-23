University of Guam Appoints Renowned Dr. Hiroshan Hettiarachchi as New Engineering Dean

The University of Guam (UOG) has officially welcomed Dr. Hiroshan Hettiarachchi as the new Dean of the School of Engineering, marking a significant milestone in the institution's commitment to expanding its engineering education and sustainability efforts. With over two decades of experience in various academic, industry, and research settings, including pivotal roles at the United Nations and in program development, Dr. Hettiarachchi brings a wealth of knowledge and a fresh perspective to the university.

Advertisment

From Global Expertise to Local Impact

Before joining UOG, Dr. Hettiarachchi was an independent sustainability consultant in Michigan, specializing in circular economy, waste management, and geotechnical engineering. His global experience spans working with a diverse range of experts, from indigenous farmers to high-ranking officials, providing him with a unique insight into both the theoretical and practical aspects of engineering and sustainability. Dr. Hettiarachchi's academic credentials include a Ph.D. in civil engineering from the New Jersey Institute of Technology, making him well-equipped to lead UOG's School of Engineering into new frontiers of innovation and development.

Advancing Engineering Education and Sustainability

Advertisment

Dr. Hettiarachchi's appointment comes at a time when UOG is experiencing significant growth in its engineering program, with 182 declared civil engineering majors up from an initial 12 graduates in December 2021. His vision for the School of Engineering includes the expansion of academic disciplines, potentially adding electrical engineering to the curriculum, and strengthening partnerships with industry leaders to create pathways to employment for graduates. This strategic direction aligns with UOG's focus on island sustainability efforts, a cause close to Dr. Hettiarachchi's heart, given his upbringing on the island of Sri Lanka where sustainability is highly valued.

Building Partnerships and Fostering Innovation

The new dean's plans for UOG also involve leveraging existing partnerships, such as the one with the University of Hawaii at Manoa, which allows engineering students to pursue a mechanical engineering major in their junior year. This collaboration, including opportunities with the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, underscores the university's commitment to preparing students for successful careers while addressing the unique sustainability challenges faced by island communities. Dr. Hettiarachchi's leadership is poised to propel UOG's School of Engineering to new heights, contributing to the development of a self-sustainable Guam.

As Dr. Hettiarachchi embarks on this new journey with the University of Guam, his diverse experience, coupled with a deep understanding of the importance of sustainability, sets the stage for a transformative era in engineering education on the island. The university community and industry partners alike look forward to the innovative solutions and educational opportunities that will emerge under his guidance, shaping the future of engineering in Guam and beyond.