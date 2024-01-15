University of Galway Launches Short Courses Series 2024: A Gateway to Lifelong Learning

In a bid to foster a culture of lifelong learning, the University of Galway’s Centre for Adult Learning and Professional Development has rolled out its Short Courses Series 2024. The series, scheduled to commence from the week of February 12th, encompasses an array of topics, inviting those with a thirst for knowledge to deepen their understanding in diverse areas, ranging from Sustainability and Renewable Energy Technologies to Earth’s Climate and the Greenhouse Effect, Data Visualisation, Writing for the Internet, Languages, Poetry, and Philosophy.

A Blend of Accessibility and Flexibility

Available both online and on-campus, these eight-week courses are priced at €145 each, offering accessibility and convenience for eager learners. Catering to various learning preferences, the Centre has designed these courses to be non-assessment, stripping away the pressures of exam-oriented learning. Instead, the focus is placed squarely on personal interest and enjoyment, fostering a nurturing environment for intellectual curiosity.

Entry Point to a Lifelong Learning Journey

According to Nuala McGuinn, the Director at the Centre, these short courses have often served as an entry point for many adult learners. As they delve into their chosen subjects, some have found themselves inspired to further their education with part-time diplomas or degrees. The university, in its commitment to encouraging lifelong learning, offers a platform not only for knowledge expansion but also for engaging discussions, sparking new ideas, and building connections across diverse fields of interest.

Application Process and Deadlines

Those interested in participating in the Short Courses Series 2024 can apply online, with further details and application closing dates accessible via the University of Galway’s website. In addition to this, the University of Galway, along with other academic organizations, is hosting the MedTrain+ Program. The program, targeting to recruit 50 candidates over two calls, aims to boost the creative, entrepreneurial, and innovative potential of researchers. It encompasses areas such as Biomaterials and Drug Delivery, MedTech AI, Machine Learning, Medical Imaging and Soft Robotics, and Immuno Engineering. The deadline for applicants for this program is also February 12th, 2024.