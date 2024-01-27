University of Dallas Announces Plans to Host Nashville Dominicans Convent

The University of Dallas (UD), a renowned Catholic liberal arts college, has recently revealed plans to host a convent for the Dominican Sisters of St. Cecilia, fondly referred to as the Nashville Dominicans. This initiative marks a significant milestone in the university's history, further solidifying its strong ties with religious orders.

A History of Religious Commitment

The UD has a prolific history of its alumni dedicating their lives to religious orders. Over the years, more than 200 of its graduates have become priests, and over 100 have joined religious communities, demonstrating the profound religious influence that the university has had on its students.

Deepening Ties with the Nashville Dominicans

The Nashville Dominicans have been closely intertwined with the UD through their involvement in education. Numerous sisters of the order have taken up teaching positions in the esteemed philosophy and theology departments of the university, as well as at Mary Immaculate Catholic Elementary School. This new convent, the first on-campus residence for the order, is envisioned to bolster the sisters' teaching efforts at both the UD and the elementary school.

Fostering a Strong Religious Presence

The convent aims to foster a vibrant religious presence on-campus, encouraging students to explore and consider religious vocations. The project is currently in its nascent stages, involving meticulous planning, extensive fundraising, and construction. It carries a projected cost of $7.2 million.

President Jonathan J. Sanford has warmly welcomed the initiative, expressing deep gratitude for the sisters' contributions to the academic and spiritual life of the university. He foresees their upcoming deeper integration into the UD community as a source of inspiration and growth for the students.