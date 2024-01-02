University of Creative Technology Chittagong: Nurturing Creative Minds with Innovation and Traditional Values

The University of Creative Technology Chittagong (UCTC), a leading institution in creative education in Bangladesh, has been nurturing creative minds since its establishment in 2017. With a unique blend of innovation and traditional values, UCTC sets itself apart with its significant financial aid initiatives for students, demonstrating a strong commitment to diversity and inclusivity.

A Pathway to an Affordable Education

UCTC’s financial aid policies are a testament to its dedication to making education accessible to all. The institution offers a 50 percent admission fee waiver to all students, while merit-based scholarships can provide up to 60 percent tuition fee waiver. A special 70 percent tuition fee waiver is offered for indigenous students and children of Freedom Fighters. These initiatives, along with the provision of an Exclusive UCTC Smart Bag to all new students, symbolizes their inclusion into the university’s community.

Academic Excellence Across Faculties

UCTC’s academic landscape is divided into three faculties: the School of Sciences and Engineering, the School of Arts and Social Sciences, and the School of Business. The Schools offer advanced programs spanning various engineering disciplines, fields like Public Health and English, and Business courses, preparing professionals for leadership roles in their respective fields.

Envisioning a Global Leader

Under the guidance of Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Md Zahid Hossain Sharif, UCTC aims to become a global leader in creative education. It aspires to foster a culture of creativity and technological innovation, preparing visionary leaders and skilled professionals. The university invites its community to actively participate in its academic culture, with several academic conferences and collaborative projects in the pipeline.

In parallel to UCTC’s efforts, the Prime Minister has inaugurated the country’s first university campus-based IT business incubator at Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET). This initiative is aimed at developing IT entrepreneurs and expanding the knowledge-based economy to build a Smart Bangladesh by 2041. With a total expenditure of Tk113 crore, the incubator will provide financial and logistical services, mentorship, and assistance to university graduates to develop themselves as entrepreneurs and establish effective links between universities and the IT industry.