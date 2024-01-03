University of Colombo Launches Sustainable Tourism Course with GSTC Integration

In a move to align the future of Sri Lanka’s tourism sector with sustainability, the University of Colombo has unveiled the Advanced Certificate Course in Sustainable Tourism Destination Management (ACSTDM). This course, integrated with the Global Sustainable Tourism Council’s (GSTC) Sustainable Tourism Course, is a groundbreaking initiative led by Professor DAC Suranga Silva, with invaluable inputs from various industry experts, including GSTC trainers and co-trainers.

Preparing for Leadership Roles in Sustainable Tourism

The ACSTDM aims to equip industry professionals with the necessary knowledge and skills to take on leadership roles in sustainable tourism within Sri Lanka. The course is a response to the nation’s focus on comprehensive sustainable tourism development. This program comes with the backing of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and is guided by GSTC standards. The curriculum is designed to address the challenges faced by Sri Lanka Tourism and offers strategic management skills for sustainable destination management.

Earning the GSTC Professional Certificate in Sustainable Tourism

Upon completion of the ACSTDM, participants will have the chance to take the official exam for the GSTC Professional Certificate in Sustainable Tourism. This certification is a testament to their understanding of sustainable tourism practices and their readiness to implement these practices in real-world scenarios. The inaugural batch of 12 industry professionals has already been awarded their certificates, a testament to the course’s success and impact.

University’s Role in Promoting Sustainable Tourism

The University of Colombo, through its Sustainable Tourism Unit and the Department of Economics, has played a key role in promoting sustainable tourism education in Sri Lanka. Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the course was successfully integrated into the university’s formal curriculum. An awarding ceremony was hosted on November 22, 2023, graced by distinguished speakers and a congratulatory video message from Dr. Mihee Kang of the GSTC. This is a significant milestone in Sri Lanka’s journey towards becoming a sustainable tourism destination.