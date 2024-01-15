en English
Business

University of Cincinnati Professor Honored with P&G Award for Skincare Research Innovations

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:32 am EST
An esteemed professor at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine, Dr. Ana Luisa Kadekaro, has been bestowed with the prestigious Procter & Gamble Connect and Develop (C+D) Best Partner Award. This accolade is in recognition of her significant contributions to skincare research. The professor’s groundbreaking work, which involved the development of a state-of-the-art ex vivo moisturizing assessment tool, has been instrumental in advancing skincare technologies at Procter & Gamble.

A Robust Tool for Skincare Research

The tool developed by Professor Kadekaro serves as an essential pre-screening mechanism for new skincare technologies. The assessment tool is lauded for its robustness and reliability, both of which are vital in furthering skincare product development. This innovative skin explant model serves as a means to pre-screen new formulations and generate data that would otherwise be challenging to obtain from studies on human subjects.

Procter & Gamble’s Acknowledgment

Anneke Kaminski, P&G’s Research and Development senior director for Connect + Develop Americas, praised Kadekaro for her profound expertise, commitment, and collaborative endeavors that culminated in the successful development of this tool.

Academia-Industry Partnerships: A Pathway to Innovation

Professor Kadekaro’s recognition by P&G underscores the significance of academia-industry partnerships in fostering innovation and the development of new products in the skincare industry. Dr. Kadekaro expressed her excitement over the recognition of her work, further emphasizing the utility of her model and the impact it stands to make in the skincare industry.

This award is a testament to the importance of creating connections between academic research and industry. It shines a light on how these collaborations can lead to innovative solutions that address real-world needs and challenges, ultimately benefiting consumers worldwide.

author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

