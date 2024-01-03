en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

University of Basel Study Sheds Light on Brain’s Response to Unexpected Stimuli

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:11 pm EST
University of Basel Study Sheds Light on Brain’s Response to Unexpected Stimuli

Researchers at the University of Basel have ventured into the realm of cognitive development and made significant strides in understanding how the brain processes unexpected stimuli. The study, focusing on young mice, was designed to comprehend the evolution of the brain’s reaction to surprising sounds, an area not widely explored in the context of brain development.

Methodology and Findings

Utilizing the oddball paradigm, researchers meticulously observed brain waves in response to irregular sound sequences. It was observed that the reaction to unexpected tones was initially strong but decreased as the brain matured. Interestingly, this maturation did not occur simultaneously across different brain regions. The early maturation of the inferior colliculus was followed by the auditory thalamus, and finally, the primary auditory cortex took the longest time to reach an adult level of response.

Insights by Professor Tania Barkat

The study’s lead, Professor Tania Barkat, shed light on the development of the surprise reaction beginning in the auditory periphery and concluding in the cerebral cortex. She stressed that this maturation process occurs much later than anticipated. Furthermore, she highlighted the intriguing finding that a noise-neutral environment delayed the processing of unexpected sounds in the cerebral cortex. This underscores the critical role of experiential learning in developing the brain’s model of the world and its ability to categorize sounds as familiar or unexpected.

Implications and Future Directions

This groundbreaking research opens up new avenues in our understanding of cognitive development. It emphasizes the importance of early auditory experiences in shaping the brain’s response mechanisms. It also offers valuable insights for educators and policymakers in designing effective learning environments for children, taking into account the role of surprising stimuli in cognitive development. The research team at the University of Basel plans to further explore this fascinating field and unravel the myriad secrets of the human brain.

0
Education Science & Technology
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
6 mins ago
The Financial Landscape of U.S. Educators: An Analysis of Teacher Salaries
In Cedar Falls, a unique event is slated to take place. The Cedar Valley Stamp Club has scheduled a meeting at the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa building on January 10, at 7 p.m. The highlight of the gathering is a collectable stamps auction, an open invitation to all aficionados and newcomers alike. In the
The Financial Landscape of U.S. Educators: An Analysis of Teacher Salaries
Woodward Middle School Teacher Charged With Seven Counts of Lewd Acts
10 mins ago
Woodward Middle School Teacher Charged With Seven Counts of Lewd Acts
Greensburg Salem School District to Hold Public Meeting on Facilities' Conditions
11 mins ago
Greensburg Salem School District to Hold Public Meeting on Facilities' Conditions
Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR: Stock Fluctuations and Future Predictions
9 mins ago
Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR: Stock Fluctuations and Future Predictions
University of Arizona Launches Free Hearing Healthcare Assistance Project
9 mins ago
University of Arizona Launches Free Hearing Healthcare Assistance Project
Tacoma's Peace Laureate to Deliver Keynote Speech on MLK Day
9 mins ago
Tacoma's Peace Laureate to Deliver Keynote Speech on MLK Day
Latest Headlines
World News
Gotham FC Makes Power Moves with Four USWNT Signings: A Look at the Rising Super Team
30 seconds
Gotham FC Makes Power Moves with Four USWNT Signings: A Look at the Rising Super Team
South Dakota Health Systems Rally to Address Nurse Shortage
1 min
South Dakota Health Systems Rally to Address Nurse Shortage
BC Green House Leader Adam Olsen Lauds Climate Action Tax Credit Amid Political Debate
2 mins
BC Green House Leader Adam Olsen Lauds Climate Action Tax Credit Amid Political Debate
New Jersey Senate to Vote on Bill to Address $117M Loss from Unpaid Tolls
3 mins
New Jersey Senate to Vote on Bill to Address $117M Loss from Unpaid Tolls
Magic Millions Polo Event: A Celebration of Equine Sports and a Clash of Titans
3 mins
Magic Millions Polo Event: A Celebration of Equine Sports and a Clash of Titans
Nasarawa State Faces Escalating Insecurity, PDP Faction Expresses Concern
3 mins
Nasarawa State Faces Escalating Insecurity, PDP Faction Expresses Concern
Hampden County's Triad Program: A Technological Lifeline for Families Dealing with Dementia
3 mins
Hampden County's Triad Program: A Technological Lifeline for Families Dealing with Dementia
Myles Garrett: A Potential Front-Runner for NFL Defensive Player of the Year
3 mins
Myles Garrett: A Potential Front-Runner for NFL Defensive Player of the Year
Ohio State Football Strengthens Roster: Key Players Return for 2024 Season
4 mins
Ohio State Football Strengthens Roster: Key Players Return for 2024 Season
MW3 Players Overcome Holger 556 Camo Challenge Bug with Innovative Workaround
4 hours
MW3 Players Overcome Holger 556 Camo Challenge Bug with Innovative Workaround
Scotland Gears Up for 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup: A Look at the Team's Journey and Expectations
4 hours
Scotland Gears Up for 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup: A Look at the Team's Journey and Expectations
'Bonhoeffer': An Irish-Belgian Film Turning Ireland into WWII Germany
5 hours
'Bonhoeffer': An Irish-Belgian Film Turning Ireland into WWII Germany
Valve Unveils 'Boomer Shooter' Category on Steam
7 hours
Valve Unveils 'Boomer Shooter' Category on Steam
The Technological Revolution in Warehouse Inventory Management: A New Era of Efficiency and Precision
7 hours
The Technological Revolution in Warehouse Inventory Management: A New Era of Efficiency and Precision
Substandard and Falsified Medical Products: A Global Health Threat
12 hours
Substandard and Falsified Medical Products: A Global Health Threat
Kazakhstan Shines on Wanderlust's Editors' Hot List 2024
13 hours
Kazakhstan Shines on Wanderlust's Editors' Hot List 2024
Global Political Shift in 2024: Rise of the World Majority and BRICS
13 hours
Global Political Shift in 2024: Rise of the World Majority and BRICS
Oman: The Most Affordable Tax-Free Country for Relocation in 2024
14 hours
Oman: The Most Affordable Tax-Free Country for Relocation in 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app