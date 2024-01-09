en English
University of Arkansas Refines Inclement Weather Policy, Prioritizes Safety and Continuity

By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 9, 2024 at 10:51 am EST
The University of Arkansas (U of A) has unveiled a revised inclement weather policy, outlining a robust strategy to fortify the campus community against possible adverse weather conditions. With this updated policy, the U of A aims to ensure seamless communication, the safety of students and staff, and the continuity of operations, notwithstanding the whims of nature.

WxAlert: A Beacon in the Storm

In the event of inclement weather causing the university to shutter its doors or cancel on-campus classes, a WxAlert (weather alert) emergency notification will be dispatched via email, voicemail, and text message. To facilitate this, students, faculty, and staff are encouraged to register their cellphone numbers in UAConnect or Workday. The aim is to keep the campus community well-informed, prepared, and safe during weather emergencies.

Decisions: A Collaborative Effort

A decision-making team, composed of representatives from various university departments, will congregate to deliberate on closures or changes to the university’s operations. If a decision is not reached a day in advance of the impending adverse weather, the team will assemble early in the morning to assess the situation. The university is committed to notifying the campus community promptly about any operational modifications.

Operational Changes: From Physical to Virtual

In the case of a weather-induced closure, on-campus classes will transition to a virtual format. Instructors will decide whether classes will proceed in real-time (synchronously) or be pre-recorded (asynchronously). The policy highlights that students cannot be penalized for missing virtual classes due to weather closures. Any synchronous sessions must be recorded, examinations are prohibited during these closures, and deadlines for work due must be extended. Online classes, on the other hand, will carry on without interruption.

Essential Services and Employee Guidelines

Despite closures, essential services such as University Recreation, Dining, the Arkansas Union, and Mullins Library will operate on a reduced schedule. Campus tech and Blackboard Support will adhere to their regular hours. Employees designated as weather-essential are required to report to work, while non-essential employees are encouraged to work remotely if possible. Detailed guidance is available on the campus safety website and the Provost website. The complete inclement weather policy is available online for reference.

With its significant contributions to the state’s economy and high level of research activity, the U of A has carved a niche for itself among the top public universities, as per U.S. News & World Report. This updated inclement weather policy underscores its commitment to the safety and well-being of its campus community.

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

