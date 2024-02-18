University of Abuja Introduces Conversion Degree Programme for Third-Class, HND, and Pass Degree Holders

In a groundbreaking move that bridges the longstanding educational divide, the University of Abuja announces the inception of its Conversion Degree Programme, specifically designed for candidates holding Third-Class degrees, Higher National Diplomas (HND), and Pass Degree qualifications. This initiative, set to commence in the upcoming academic sessions, aims to dismantle the barriers faced by these graduates, particularly in a landscape where educational qualifications dictate professional trajectories.

The University of Abuja's Conversion Degree Programme emerges as a beacon of hope, offering a comprehensive curriculum across various faculties. This initiative is not merely an academic course; it is a transformative journey intended to equate the qualifications of Bachelor Degree and HND holders, thereby addressing the deep-rooted dichotomy within Nigeria's educational and professional sectors.

With a duration of two academic sessions, the program pledges a rigorous yet rewarding path to academic equivalence and, subsequently, enhanced employability.

Admission Criteria and Application Process

Prospective candidates eyeing this golden opportunity must navigate through a set of admission prerequisites, affirming the program's commitment to maintaining high educational standards. The application process is streamlined through the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) e-facility platform, ensuring accessibility and efficiency.

An application fee of ₦25,000 is required, marking the first step towards embarking on this academic venture. The mode of study uniquely blends face-to-face interactions with virtual classroom activities, catering to the evolving dynamics of today's educational methodologies.

While the University of Abuja's program is a pioneering effort within Nigeria, the educational landscape at large reflects a nuanced approach to academic progression for Third-Class degree holders. Various universities across the nation, including notable institutions like UNIJOS, UNICAL, and CRUTECH, offer pathways for such graduates through Master's programs, albeit with additional stipulations such as Postgraduate Diplomas (PGD) or relevant work experience.