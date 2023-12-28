en English
University Chancellor Dismissed Over Adult Content Scandal

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:08 am EST
University Chancellor Dismissed Over Adult Content Scandal

Chancellor Joe Gow of the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse (UW-La Crosse) has been dismissed from his position by the Universities of Wisconsin Board of Regents. The unanimous decision follows revelations that Gow and his wife, Carmen Wilson, produced and shared adult content online under the pseudonym ‘Sexy Happy Couple.’ The Board has cited ‘abhorrent conduct’ and ‘significant reputational harm’ to the university as reasons for Gow’s termination.

Disgraceful Conduct and Repercussions

Gow and Wilson’s adult content, including videos featuring well-known porn stars, were shared on platforms such as OnlyFans and Pornhub. Despite Gow’s assertion that these actions were an expression of free speech and no university resources were utilized in making the content, UW System Regent President Karen Walsh rebuked his actions as ‘wholly and undeniably inconsistent’ with his role as chancellor.

In addition to his dismissal, Gow, a tenured faculty member since 2007, will be placed on paid administrative leave as he transitions back to his faculty role. An external law firm has been engaged to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the matter.

Past Controversy and Public Reaction

This incident is not the first time Gow has courted controversy. In 2018, Gow faced backlash for paying adult film star Nina Hartley with university funds to speak on campus, a decision he later apologized for and reimbursed. Gow and Wilson had also co-authored books, under pseudonyms, detailing their unconventional relationship within the porn industry.

The decision to terminate Gow has sparked a debate among the public, with some arguing that his personal life should not affect his professional role, while others assert that as a representative of the university, his actions have undoubtedly caused reputational damage.

Moving Forward

The Board of Regents is now initiating a search for Gow’s successor. As the university community grapples with the aftermath of this scandal, the focus remains on maintaining the integrity and reputation of the institution while ensuring the well-being of its students and staff.

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

