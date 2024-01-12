en English
Agriculture

UNITAR and FAO Launch E-Learning Course for Latin America and Caribbean Professionals

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:05 pm EST
UNITAR and FAO Launch E-Learning Course for Latin America and Caribbean Professionals

In a recent development, the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) Division for Prosperity teamed up with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) to design and execute an e-learning course titled “Comercio, Seguridad Alimentaria y Nutrición” (Trade, Food Security and Nutrition). The course ran from September 12 to October 7, 2022, and was tailored specifically to cater to professionals from Latin America and the Caribbean involved in developing and implementing trade, agricultural, and food safety policies or operating in related fields.

An Initiative for the Spanish-speaking Professionals

The course, conducted entirely in Spanish, marked its first edition designed specifically for the region’s professionals. It aimed to bolster their abilities to develop and implement evidence-based trade policies, negotiate trade agreements, and address their economic growth and food security challenges.

Key Learning Objectives

The course’s central learning objectives encompassed assessing the impact of trade openness on food security and nutrition, understanding trade policy measures, and discussing global policy frameworks such as the WTO Agreement on Agriculture and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Regional Partners and Long-Standing Collaboration

Execution of the course was facilitated by regional partners including SECAC, SIECA, and IICA. UNITAR and FAO have been working in tandem since 2010 to expand access to education and training, enhancing stakeholders’ capacities, and leveraging ICT for outreach and cost-effectiveness.

Agriculture Education
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

