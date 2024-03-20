UNISSA and Trisakti University Forge Educational Alliance for Islamic Economic Advancement

Universiti Islam Sultan Sharif Ali (UNISSA) and Trisakti University have embarked on a significant journey towards enhancing Islamic economics and finance education. This partnership was cemented through a memorandum of agreement (MoA) signing ceremony, symbolizing a commitment to collaborative learning and research. The event, hosted by UNISSA's Faculty of Islamic Economics and Finance (FEKIm) and Trisakti's Faculty of Economics and Business (FEBI), marks a milestone in the academic relationship between Brunei and Indonesia.

Strengthening Academic Ties

The MoA was signed in a ceremony that underscored the mutual interest of both institutions in advancing Islamic economic studies. Representing FEKIm, Dean Dr. Muhammad Zaki bin Haji Zaini, and from FEBI, Dean Professor Dr. Yolanda Masnita, formalized their commitment in the presence of Deputy Deans Dr. Amisuhailah binti Abrahan and Dr. Hajah Husna Leila Yusran. This agreement paves the way for a series of educational exchanges and cooperative programs aimed at enriching the academic landscape of Islamic finance.

Engaging in Intellectual Discourse

An international seminar themed ‘Sustainability Issues from Islamic Perspective’ was a highlight of the collaboration, featuring insights from FEKIm’s Associate Professor Dr. Hakimah binti Yaacob and FEBI’s Dr. Deni Dermawati and Dr. Wahyuningsih. This event not only fostered a platform for academic discourse but also highlighted the relevance of Islamic principles in addressing contemporary sustainability challenges. Additionally, students from both faculties engaged in a colloquium that covered academic topics, co-curriculum integration, and program strengthening, further solidifying the partnership's educational impact.

Expanding Learning Horizons

The collaboration also featured a lecture delivered to UNISSA students by Dr. Hajah Husna Leila Yusran and Dr. Titik Aryati from FEBI, signifying an exchange of knowledge and expertise between the two institutions. This interaction stands as a testament to the broadened educational horizons that such partnerships can offer, providing students with diverse perspectives and a richer learning experience. The event overall embodies a shared vision towards elevating the standards and global relevance of Islamic economics and finance education.

As this collaboration unfolds, it is clear that the alliance between UNISSA and Trisakti University is more than a formal agreement; it is a stepping stone towards creating a robust academic network that bridges cultures and enhances the educational journey of students in the field of Islamic economics and finance. This partnership not only signifies progress in academic collaboration but also sets a precedent for future initiatives that can further the development of Islamic financial studies on a global scale.