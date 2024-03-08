Unima's Fashion and Design Department Champions Entrepreneurial Skills in Arts Education

At a recent media workshop in Blantyre, Catherine Makhumula Mtimuni, head of the University of Malawi's (Unima) Fashion and Designing Department, emphasized the need for a paradigm shift in arts education towards entrepreneurship. Speaking at Sunbird Mount Soche, Mtimuni highlighted the launch of six new arts degree programmes designed to imbue students with not just employability but also entrepreneurial skills. This marks a significant shift from traditional expectations of university education in Malawi, aiming to better prepare students for the current economic landscape.

Advertisment

Addressing Modern Challenges

Mtimuni pointed out the evolving job market and societal expectations, stressing that the skills taught in the new programmes—covering fashion design, music, drama, and fine arts—will prepare students to be more than just employable. The introduction of entrepreneurship training from the first year aims to equip students with the ability to create and capitalize on opportunities in the creative industries, a sector that has been undervalued and underexploited in Malawi for decades.

Breaking New Ground

Advertisment

The initiative comes in response to a tracer study on Unima students, revealing a disconnect between their passion for the arts and their career paths. Many, believing in the necessity of traditional employment, have strayed from their creative roots. Mufunanji Magalasi, Dean of Unima's School of Arts, Communication and Design, shared that the programme's success would hinge on nurturing an entrepreneurial mindset among students, encouraging them to establish artistic businesses rather than waiting for employment opportunities. This innovative approach combines theoretical knowledge with practical experience, connecting students with local and international creative businesses.

Shaping the Future of Malawi's Creative Industry

The establishment of these programmes represents a significant step towards redefining arts education in Malawi. By integrating entrepreneurship into the curriculum, Unima is addressing the critical need for specialization within the creative sector that has been largely overlooked. This forward-thinking strategy not only aims to enhance the employability and entrepreneurial capabilities of graduates but also seeks to invigorate the Malawian economy through the arts. As these programmes unfold, they are set to pave the way for a new generation of artists and designers equipped to navigate and shape the future of the creative industry in Malawi and beyond.