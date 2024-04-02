UNIMAID VC Counters Social Media Claims on Lecturer's Death, Ensures Security

Following widespread speculation and misinformation on social media regarding the death of Dr. Abdulkadir Kamar, a lecturer at the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID), Vice Chancellor Professor Aliyu Shugaba, through a press statement by Professor Danjuma Gambo, has clarified the situation. The institution's management is working closely with security agencies to investigate the matter, urging the university community to stay calm and maintain normal activities.

Clarification and Investigation Efforts

In response to the circulating rumors, UNIMAID's management clarified that Dr. Kamar's body was discovered in his office after his family raised an alarm. The Borno State Police Command, alongside other security agencies, has since arrested eight suspects in connection with the incident, indicating a swift response to the tragic event. The university emphasizes its commitment to security and the safety of its staff and students amidst this challenging time.

Community Response and Security Assurance

UNIMAID's community has received the news with shock and grief, prompting messages of sympathy and support from various stakeholders. The management reassures parents, guardians, and the university community of the campus's safety, underlining the importance of unity and calm as the investigation proceeds. This incident has sparked a broader conversation on campus security and the measures necessary to protect academic staff and students.

Looking Forward

As the investigation into Dr. Kamar's untimely death continues, the UNIMAID community awaits justice for the beloved lecturer. This tragic event serves as a reminder of the vulnerabilities that educational institutions face, and the imperative of bolstering security measures to prevent such incidents in the future. The university's proactive stance and transparent communication with the public reflect its dedication to maintaining a safe and secure learning environment.