UNILORIN Takes Disciplinary Action: 19 Students Expelled, Suspended for Malpractices

The University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) has taken a firm stand against academic dishonesty and misconduct by expelling and suspending a total of 19 students. These students, including six who were in their final year, faced severe consequences for their involvement in a variety of offences. The announcement was made by the school's Director of Corporate Affairs, Kunle Akogun, highlighting the institution's commitment to upholding academic integrity.

Zero Tolerance for Academic Dishonesty

Under the leadership of Vice Chancellor Wahab Egbewole, SAN, the university acted on the recommendations of the Students Disciplinary Committee. The offences leading to these punitive measures ranged from examination malpractices and theft to hostel bed-space racketeering, extortion, and even physical assault. This decision underscores UNILORIN's zero-tolerance policy towards any form of academic dishonesty or misconduct.

Diverse Offences, Severe Penalties

The disciplinary actions were varied, depending on the severity of each case. Five students were expelled from the institution for their involvement in examination malpractices and theft, sending a strong message about the consequences of such actions. Meanwhile, 14 other students faced rustication for either one semester or a complete academic session. These students hailed from various departments, showcasing the widespread nature of the issue across different faculties.

Implications for Academic Integrity

The University of Ilorin's decisive action against the 19 students serves as a stark reminder of the importance of maintaining academic integrity. By penalizing those involved in dishonest practices, UNILORIN not only upholds its own standards but also sets an example for other institutions. This move is expected to deter future incidents of malpractice, ensuring that the university remains a place where merit and hard work are valued above all.