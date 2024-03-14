UNILAG Mass Comm Alumni Launch Festival to Elevate Communication Sector, April 16-18

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) is set to host an International Communications Festival aimed at revolutionizing the communication profession in Nigeria. Organized by the UNILAG Mass Communication Alumni Association (UMCAA) in collaboration with the institution's management, this three-day event from April 16-18, 2024, marks a significant leap forward in the field, coinciding with the department's elevation to a faculty status following the Federal Government's unbundling of Mass Communication in 2023.

Empowering the Next Generation

The festival is not merely a celebration but a fertile ground for innovation, networking, and development within the communications sector. Highlighting its commitment to nurturing future leaders, the event will feature the second edition of the UMCAA Entrepreneurship Competition. This initiative aims to provide winning teams with crucial startup funds, thereby fostering a spirit of entrepreneurship among communication professionals. Additionally, the festival will facilitate a vibrant exchange of ideas through 'Town meets Gown' colloquia, featuring industry giants such as Remi Ogunpitan of IBST and Hollywood's Ose Oyamendan, enriching attendees with real-world insights and experiences.

Advancing Communication for National Development

At its core, the festival seeks to address the evolving demands of the communication landscape in Nigeria. With the National Universities Commission's (NUC) introduction of a restructured curriculum in 2023, emphasizing practical and adaptable skills, the event aligns perfectly with national educational priorities. Through workshops, lectures, and mentoring sessions, participants will explore innovative communication strategies essential for national growth, highlighting the critical role of effective communication in societal advancement.

Celebrating Educational Milestones

The festival also commemorates the department's transition to a faculty, a move that heralds a new era of academic and professional excellence in communication studies at UNILAG. This transition, sparked by the Federal Government's educational reforms, promises to enrich the curriculum, offering students a broader, more diversified learning experience. The event's culmination in the 6th edition of the association's Distinguished Lecture Series, with Simon Kolawole of The Cable Online discussing 'The Dilemma between Journalism & Activism', underscores the festival's role in bridging the gap between academia and industry.

As the UNILAG International Communications Festival approaches, anticipation builds for an event set to redefine the communication profession in Nigeria. By fostering a dynamic exchange of ideas, celebrating academic achievements, and preparing the next generation of communication experts, the festival promises to be a landmark occasion, contributing significantly to the nation's development.