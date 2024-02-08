UNICROSS Welcomes 6,150 Students, Emphasizes Commitment and Integrity

On a vibrant February day in the heart of Cross River State, the University of Cross River State (UNICROSS) welcomed an ambitious cohort of 6,150 students to its esteemed halls of learning. With an atmosphere charged with hope and anticipation, the 22nd matriculation ceremony commenced at the Calabar main campus on the 8th of February, 2024, unfolding across the institution's four campuses in celebration of its latest academic influx.

Professor Augustine Angba, the Vice-Chancellor of UNICROSS, addressed the eager freshers during the ceremony, emphasizing the university's commitment to academic excellence and character development. Urging the students to embrace their educational journey with unwavering dedication and responsibility, he spoke of the university's remarkable achievements, including its prestigious ranking as the 7th best university in Nigeria by the Times Higher Education Sub-Saharan African rankings.

The Call to Commitment: Attendance and Academic Integrity

In his address, Prof. Angba stressed the importance of punctuality and regular attendance in lectures. "As a university that values academic rigor and integrity, we expect our students to attend at least 70% of their lectures to maintain eligibility for exams," he stated, emphasizing the institution's expectations for its scholars.

The Vice-Chancellor also highlighted the significance of the Feed One, Train One Student (FOTOS) award, which grants deserving students the opportunity to receive financial assistance and mentorship. By fostering a competitive yet supportive learning environment, UNICROSS aims to inspire students to strive for academic success and contribute to the betterment of their communities.

Character Development and the Importance of Good Conduct

Beyond academic learning, UNICROSS places equal emphasis on character development, emphasizing the importance of moral values and good conduct. In his address, Prof. Angba issued a stern warning against engaging in criminal behavior, reminding students that the university has a zero-tolerance policy towards misconduct.

He encouraged students to adhere to the guidelines outlined in the student handbook, which serves as a compass for navigating life on campus. By fostering an environment that promotes integrity and respect, UNICROSS aims to cultivate responsible, conscientious citizens who will contribute positively to society.

A United Campus: Embracing Diversity and Unity

The matriculation ceremony reached its zenith at the Obubra campus, with the Ogoja and Okuku campuses following suit the next day. Of the 6,150 students who took part in the ceremonies, 6,084 were freshers, and 66 were direct entry students. This diverse group of scholars represented a multitude of backgrounds, cultures, and aspirations, united by their pursuit of knowledge and their commitment to excellence.

As the University of Cross River State continues to expand its reach and influence, it remains steadfast in its mission to nurture the minds and characters of its students. Through its unwavering dedication to academic success and moral development, UNICROSS aims to shape the leaders of tomorrow, today.