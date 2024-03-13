UNICEF and Borno State Launch Skill Development Program for 4,800 Youths with Norwegian Support

In a significant push towards enhancing vocational skills among out-of-school youths, UNICEF, in partnership with the Borno State government and supported by the Government of Norway, has embarked on a pioneering skill development program.

Aimed at training 4,800 youths by 2025, this initiative is set to empower the participants with various vocational skills, including tailoring, fashion design, barbing, hairdressing, welding, and aluminum fabrication. The project, dubbed 'Safe Inclusive Learning Skills for All', not only focuses on skill acquisition but also aims at paving the way for the youths' future education and business engagements, thereby fostering self-reliance.

Empowering Youths for a Brighter Future

The program kicked off with the first batch of 1,000 trainees in Maiduguri on March 11, 2024, under the keen observation of UNICEF Maiduguri Field Office Chief, Phuong Nguyen. With 3,200 youths slated for training within the year, the initiative is poised to make a significant impact.

The training, lasting three months for each batch, promises to equip the participants with not just vocational skills but also starter packs upon graduation to kickstart their ventures. This comprehensive approach underscores the program's commitment to building a sustainable pathway for the beneficiaries towards education and entrepreneurship.

Collaboration for Sustainable Development

The collaboration between UNICEF, the Borno State Government, and the Norwegian Government exemplifies a robust partnership model aimed at tackling youth unemployment and fostering human capital development.

Phuong Nguyen, expressing gratitude towards the Borno State government, highlighted the initiative's alignment with the state's agenda for vocational skills training and human capital development. This program is a part of the broader 2023-2027 FGN/UNICEF assisted Basic Education Programme, which focuses on improving learning outcomes and equipping children and adolescents with necessary skills for the country's development.