UNI Accounting Students Offer Free Tax Services: A Beacon of Financial Relief

A Beacon of Financial Relief: UNI Accounting Students Offer Free Tax Services

In the heart of Iowa, a group of dedicated accounting students from the University of Northern Iowa (UNI) are extending a helping hand to their community by offering free income tax return preparation services. This initiative, part of the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, is a beacon of hope for eligible taxpayers grappling with the complexities of tax filing.

The service, available from February 15 until April 3, 2023 (excluding March 13 due to spring break), will be provided every Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. in room 223 of the Curris Business Building. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m., and while appointments are not necessary, eager participants are encouraged to arrive early to complete the intake form and sign-in process. The service operates on a first-come, first-served basis, with a limited number of returns processed each night.

The Intersection of Learning and Service

This initiative is not just a boon for taxpayers; it also serves as a valuable learning experience for the accounting students involved. Each student preparing and e-filing the tax returns has completed a comprehensive tax course and received additional IRS certification training. This real-world application of their academic knowledge fosters a deeper understanding of tax laws and procedures.

Professor John Burnett, who oversees the program, expressed his pride in the students' commitment to community service. "They're gaining hands-on experience while providing a much-needed service," he said. "It's a win-win situation."

What to Expect and How to Prepare

Taxpayers wishing to use the service must bring necessary documentation, including Social Security cards, photo identification, previous year's tax returns, W-2 forms, 1099 forms, a list of income and expenses, 1098 forms for education-related expenses, 1095-A forms if applicable, and bank information for direct deposit of refunds.

Last year, the program completed a substantial number of tax returns, providing much-needed financial relief to individuals and families within the community. With the ongoing success of the program, the students and faculty at UNI's accounting department look forward to continuing their service in the years to come.

For more information about the VITA program and the free tax preparation services offered by UNI accounting students, interested individuals can contact the UNI department of accounting.

As the tax season approaches, the University of Northern Iowa stands as a testament to the power of education and community service. Through the VITA program, accounting students are not only honing their skills but also making a tangible difference in their community—one tax return at a time.