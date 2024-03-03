University of North Georgia (UNG) Receives $3M Donation for STEM Center

The University of North Georgia (UNG) has been propelled towards a significant development in STEM education thanks to a generous $3 million donation from alumni Stewart Swanson and Carol Barnette Swanson. This contribution marks a pivotal advancement for the Dahlonega campus, setting the stage for the creation of a state-of-the-art STEM Excellence Center.

A Vision for STEM Excellence

In response to the growing demand for skilled graduates in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), UNG is embarking on the construction of the STEM Excellence Center. This facility is poised to replace Rogers Hall, an aging structure from 1948 that currently accommodates the physics and chemistry departments. With the Swansons' donation, UNG aims to deliver an unparalleled active-learning environment conducive to the development of critical thinkers and problem-solvers vital for today's economy.

Stewart and Carol Swanson's Commitment to UNG

Both Stewart ('85) and Carol ('86) Swanson have maintained a deep connection with UNG since their graduation. Stewart, a computer science graduate and former ROTC cadet, recently retired from a successful career in technology sales. He now serves as the chair of the STEM Advisory Board for UNG's College of Science & Mathematics and is a member of the Board of Trustees for the UNG Foundation. The Swansons' philanthropic gesture is driven by a desire to give back to the institution that laid the groundwork for their success, aiming to support UNG's mission and the future success of its students.

The Impact on UNG's Future

With over a quarter of incoming UNG freshmen pursuing STEM majors, the new STEM Excellence Center is expected to be a cornerstone for the university's STEM programs. The facility is designed to foster transdisciplinary teaching and create intentional communities among STEM students. This development aligns with UNG's student-first approach and interdisciplinary learning vision, ensuring that future professionals, including military, Georgia National Guard, civic leaders, and medical professionals, are well-prepared for the science and technology challenges of the future. The Swansons' donation not only underscores their commitment to UNG but also serves as a rallying call for additional support from corporate and individual donors to bring this ambitious project to fruition.