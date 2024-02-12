Unearthing the Untold Stories of Revolutionary Women: A Talk by Professor Mary McAuliffe

Renowned historian and gender studies lecturer, Professor Mary McAuliffe, is set to deliver an enlightening talk at DkIT on February 20th. This free lecture, titled 'Writing the Women back in? Reflections on Revolutionary Women, Histories and the Decade of Centenaries', is part of the prestigious Annual Dorothy Macardle Humanities Lecture series.

Unveiling the Unsung Heroines of History

Professor McAuliffe, a distinguished academic from University College Dublin (UCD), has dedicated her career to unearthing the untold stories of women in history. Her groundbreaking work in women's history and queer studies has earned her the esteemed 2023 Foy Justice Award.

Who are these revolutionary women that Professor McAuliffe is bringing to light? They are the brave activists, the visionary leaders, and the silent heroines who have often been overlooked in traditional historical narratives.

What can we learn from their stories? By rewriting history to include these women, we can gain a more comprehensive understanding of our past and appreciate the vital role that women have played in shaping our society.

A Life Revealed through Personal Writing

Among Professor McAuliffe's recent publications is 'The Diaries of Kathleen Lynn: A Life Revealed through Personal Writing'. This meticulously edited collection offers a unique insight into the life of Kathleen Lynn, a pioneering Irish woman who was a doctor, suffragette, and political activist.

Through the pages of Lynn's diaries, readers are transported back in time, bearing witness to her struggles, triumphs, and the extraordinary events that she lived through. This intimate portrayal of Lynn's life serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of preserving and sharing women's stories.

The Annual Dorothy Macardle Humanities Lecture Series

The upcoming lecture by Professor McAuliffe is part of the Annual Dorothy Macardle Humanities Lecture series at DkIT. This series aims to bring leading academics to the institute to speak on themes related to Macardle's interests in identity, place, and community.

By inviting speakers like Professor McAuliffe, the lecture series hopes to engage students, staff, and the wider community in thought-provoking discussions that challenge preconceived notions and broaden our understanding of the world.

As we look forward to Professor Mary McAuliffe's talk on February 20th, let us remember the importance of celebrating the achievements of women throughout history and strive to create a more inclusive and equitable society for all.

Join us at DkIT as we delve into the lives of revolutionary women and explore the profound impact they have had on our past, present, and future.