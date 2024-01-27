Unearthing Dalit History: Challenges and Perspectives

At The Hindu Lit Fest 2024, historian and writer, Stalin Rajangam, shed light on the complexities of chronicling Dalit history in an insightful discussion with G. Gurusamy, Head of the Department of Tamil at Arul Anandar College. They delved deep into the inherent challenges, the dearth of documentary evidence being a prime one, and explored the potential of alternative sources like oral history, proverbs, and cultural traditions in reconstructing the largely ignored chapters of Dalit history.

Unsung Heroes and Unwritten Histories

The duo credited Pandit Iyothee Thass for providing a crucial framework for understanding Dalit history. The publication of his writings by G. Aloysius in the late 1990s marked a significant shift in the perception of Dalits. This brought to light the unwritten histories and the unsung heroes of the Dalit community, who have been traditionally marginalized in the mainstream narratives.

Caste Hierarchies and the Role of Colonialism

Gurusamy raised critical points about how colonialism and the British censuses of 1901 and 1911 played a considerable role in cementing caste hierarchies. He critiqued the creation of 'Puranas' by various castes as a tool to authorize imagined histories and the detrimental impact this had on the social standing of Dalits.

Addressing Contemporary Issues

Further, the conversation took a contemporary turn as they addressed the pressing issue of violence against Dalits in Tamil Nadu. Gurusamy argued that blaming only Brahmins for caste discrimination is an oversimplification and overlooks the broader caste dynamics at play in society.

The discussion also extended to the Self-Respect Movement and its pivotal role in Dalit history. The movement's advocacy for self-respect, equality, and the annihilation of caste-based practices underscored the challenges faced by the Dalit community and the progressive strides made towards establishing a genuine democracy.