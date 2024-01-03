en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Underestimating Talent: How Self-Perception Affects Success Among Women From Low Socio-Economic Backgrounds

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:43 am EST
Underestimating Talent: How Self-Perception Affects Success Among Women From Low Socio-Economic Backgrounds

In a ground-breaking study led by Christina Bauer at the University of Vienna, it was found that women from low socio-economic backgrounds have a distorted perception of their own talents. These women view themselves as less capable than others, even when their performance levels are identical. This misconception is not only detrimental to their self-confidence but also hampers their prospects of success, particularly in talent-focused fields such as STEM, management consultancies, and hobbies like chess.

How Social Perceptions Contribute to Self-Image

According to the research, social perceptions and established hierarchies greatly influence this self-perception, further perpetuating gender and socio-economic discrimination. Bauer, alongside her colleague Veronika Job, conducted comprehensive studies involving 1,600 students in Germany and the USA. The findings were startling: female students from lower socio-economic backgrounds rated themselves as the least talented among all subgroups, regardless of their actual performance.

A Potential Solution: Highlighting Diligence Over Talent

To counteract this inherent disadvantage, the researchers posit a potential solution – emphasizing the importance of qualities such as diligence and hard work over innate talent. They propose changing the narrative around high achievers and providing constructive feedback to help individuals understand their areas of improvement. This approach could help rectify the distorted self-image prevalent among women from lower socio-economic backgrounds.

Future Research and The Need for Societal Change

Bauer’s future research will delve into the underlying causes of this distorted self-image, taking into account factors such as stereotypes and the misinterpretation of challenges as a sign of insufficient talent. The findings of this research, published in the prestigious journal Learning and Instruction, underscore the urgent need for societal change in recognizing and valuing different qualities that contribute to success.

0
Education Science & Technology Society
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Yeast Int'l Student Film Festival: A New Stage for Independent Student Filmmakers

By BNN Correspondents

Monroe County Community College Unveils $400,000 Scholarship Fund for 2024-25

By Dil Bar Irshad

MURIC Backs Suspension of Degree Accreditation in Benin and Togo Amid Fraud Allegations

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Nikki Haley's China Connection: A Summer Camp Controversy

By Aqsa Younas Rana

COMEDK Unveils the Full Schedule for UGET 2024: Key Dates and Details ...
@Education · 12 mins
COMEDK Unveils the Full Schedule for UGET 2024: Key Dates and Details ...
heart comment 0
Dreams Derailed: The Impact of the Taliban’s Return on Educated Afghan Women

By BNN Correspondents

Dreams Derailed: The Impact of the Taliban's Return on Educated Afghan Women
Unacademy Celebrates Learners’ Success in MPPSC Exam

By Rafia Tasleem

Unacademy Celebrates Learners’ Success in MPPSC Exam
Benjamin Franklin Transatlantic Fellowship 2024: A Call to Maltese Youths

By Nimrah Khatoon

Benjamin Franklin Transatlantic Fellowship 2024: A Call to Maltese Youths
A Call for More Government Commitment to Basic Education – An Appeal by Kofi Asare

By Ebenezer Mensah

A Call for More Government Commitment to Basic Education - An Appeal by Kofi Asare
Latest Headlines
World News
Pakistan Dominates Day 1 of Third Test Against Australia
1 min
Pakistan Dominates Day 1 of Third Test Against Australia
2024 Presidential Race: Haley v/s DeSantis Ad Wars Heat Up Amidst Unresolved 2023 Political Tasks
1 min
2024 Presidential Race: Haley v/s DeSantis Ad Wars Heat Up Amidst Unresolved 2023 Political Tasks
Lizzie Williamson: A Dance with Depression and the Road Back to Fitness
1 min
Lizzie Williamson: A Dance with Depression and the Road Back to Fitness
Unclean Makeup Brushes: A Hidden Threat to Skin Health
1 min
Unclean Makeup Brushes: A Hidden Threat to Skin Health
Walsall Manager Mat Sadler Reinforces Importance of Maher and Foulkes Amidst Injury Spate
1 min
Walsall Manager Mat Sadler Reinforces Importance of Maher and Foulkes Amidst Injury Spate
Cambridge Study Reveals Nearly Half of Teenagers Feel Addicted to Social Media
2 mins
Cambridge Study Reveals Nearly Half of Teenagers Feel Addicted to Social Media
Rian O'Neill: A Rising Star in Armagh Football
2 mins
Rian O'Neill: A Rising Star in Armagh Football
The 2003 All-Ireland Final: Peter Canavan's Triumph with Tyrone
2 mins
The 2003 All-Ireland Final: Peter Canavan's Triumph with Tyrone
Surge in Abuse Cases against Ambulance Staff in East England
2 mins
Surge in Abuse Cases against Ambulance Staff in East England
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
39 mins
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
2 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
2 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
2 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
7 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
8 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
8 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
9 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app