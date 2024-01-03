Underestimating Talent: How Self-Perception Affects Success Among Women From Low Socio-Economic Backgrounds

In a ground-breaking study led by Christina Bauer at the University of Vienna, it was found that women from low socio-economic backgrounds have a distorted perception of their own talents. These women view themselves as less capable than others, even when their performance levels are identical. This misconception is not only detrimental to their self-confidence but also hampers their prospects of success, particularly in talent-focused fields such as STEM, management consultancies, and hobbies like chess.

How Social Perceptions Contribute to Self-Image

According to the research, social perceptions and established hierarchies greatly influence this self-perception, further perpetuating gender and socio-economic discrimination. Bauer, alongside her colleague Veronika Job, conducted comprehensive studies involving 1,600 students in Germany and the USA. The findings were startling: female students from lower socio-economic backgrounds rated themselves as the least talented among all subgroups, regardless of their actual performance.

A Potential Solution: Highlighting Diligence Over Talent

To counteract this inherent disadvantage, the researchers posit a potential solution – emphasizing the importance of qualities such as diligence and hard work over innate talent. They propose changing the narrative around high achievers and providing constructive feedback to help individuals understand their areas of improvement. This approach could help rectify the distorted self-image prevalent among women from lower socio-economic backgrounds.

Future Research and The Need for Societal Change

Bauer’s future research will delve into the underlying causes of this distorted self-image, taking into account factors such as stereotypes and the misinterpretation of challenges as a sign of insufficient talent. The findings of this research, published in the prestigious journal Learning and Instruction, underscore the urgent need for societal change in recognizing and valuing different qualities that contribute to success.