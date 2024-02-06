UNCP and ONC Collaborate to Boost Public Service Careers

The University of North Carolina at Pembroke (UNCP) has entered into a strategic alliance with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Service's Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC). The partnership is forged through ONC's Pathways to Public Service (PTPS) program. This initiative is a crucial step towards the removal of financial barriers and addressing equity gaps in public service careers.

Building a Diverse Pipeline

The PTPS program, which kickstarted in 2019, primarily targets minority-serving institutions (MSIs). The program's main objective is to craft a diverse and qualified pipeline of students who are well-prepared to step into public service roles. The collaboration between UNCP and ONC will provide students with the necessary skills and opportunities required for a thriving career in public service.

Formalizing the Partnership

The partnership was made official in a memorandum of understanding (MOU) signing ceremony. The event was graced by UNCP Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings along with other esteemed university leaders. The partnership will open doors for paid internships and entry-level positions within federal agencies. It also aims to increase the representation of students from minority-serving institutions in the federal applicant pool.

Commitment to Service Learning

The initiative is in line with UNCP's commitment to service-learning. It is anticipated to enhance not just internship opportunities, but also career preparation and the competitiveness of students in the job market. The program is designed to offer comprehensive education on the mission of HHS, the federal hiring process, and professional development. Students will have the golden opportunity to engage with prestigious organizations such as the CDC, CMS, NIH, HRSA, ACF, ASFR, and ASPR.