UNC Pembroke Extends Support Services Hours to Enhance Student Accessibility

The University of North Carolina at Pembroke (UNCP) is stepping up its commitment to student success by extending the operating hours of its enrollment management and other student-centered support departments. Starting February 6, the Enrollment Management and Student Affairs divisions will open their doors on Tuesday evenings from 5 to 7 p.m. This initiative is tailored to meet the needs of both current and prospective students who may be preoccupied with other commitments, including work, during regular business hours.

Expanded Assistance Across Various Departments

The extended service hours will not only include the enrollment management department but will also encompass various other offices that offer vital student support. Among these are Undergraduate Admissions, Financial Aid and Scholarships, and Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS). The aim is to ensure that the university's resources are accessible to all students, irrespective of their schedules.

Remote Access to Select Services

Notably, some services like the Academic and Military Outreach will be available remotely, adding another layer of accessibility for students who may not be able to physically visit the campus during the extended hours. This further solidifies UNCP's dedication to providing a seamless and convenient support system for its students.

Adapting to Student Needs

Dr. Kelly Brennan, Vice Chancellor for Enrollment Management, echoed the university's commitment to student success. Stressing the importance of being available to all students at a time convenient for them, she highlighted the university's responsive approach to adapting its services to the unique needs of its diverse student body.

This move by UNCP is a significant stride in recognizing and addressing the barriers that can hinder student success. By offering extended hours for its student support services, the university is sending a clear message: that it is willing to adapt and evolve to ensure its resources are within the reach of all its students.