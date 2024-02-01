UNC Kenan-Flagler's Online MBA Meets Programming: A Confluence of Education and Tech

In the ever-evolving digital age, the world of technology is undergoing seismic shifts, redefining job markets and creating new avenues for professional growth. An online MBA program offered by UNC Kenan-Flagler is stepping up to this challenge. Designed for experienced professionals, this program aims to further the education of its students without compromising on academic quality. This flexible program allows degree completion in 18 to 36 months, providing lifelong career benefits, access to a global alumni community, and the golden opportunity of GMAT waivers.

A Glimpse into the World of Programming

As the digital revolution marches on, the article dives into the intricacies of computer programming. Drawing parallels with everyday decision-making processes, the narrative likens programming to driving a car. It involves using various programming languages to write programs that guide computers in performing specific tasks. These languages can be high-level, bearing close resemblance to English, or low-level, mirroring binary code. The selection of a programming language is contingent on factors such as task complexity, industry, company preference, and the programmer's personal inclination.

A Trio of Programming Languages

There exist three primary types of programming languages: procedural, functional, and object-oriented. Each offers a unique approach to writing programs. Procedural languages, as the name suggests, focus on procedures or routines for performing tasks. Functional languages, on the other hand, emphasize the evaluation of mathematical functions. Lastly, object-oriented languages revolve around objects and their interactions.

Programming as a Career

Despite the complexities, experts urge budding coders to take the plunge. The narrative underscores that even the most proficient coders started from the ground up. With median salaries hovering around $100,000 in 2022, programming emerges as a promising career path, particularly for those with a knack for problem-solving and mathematics.

Current Trends & Shifts in the Tech Job Market

The article further delves into the current trends and shifts in the tech job market, spotlighting the increasing demand for skills in applied artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud computing, data science, and data privacy. The impact of AI on programming jobs is also highlighted, underscoring the necessity for professionals to constantly update their skills to remain relevant in the ever-changing industry.