UNAMA Urges Taliban: End Ban on Girls' Education as New Academic Year Begins

As the new academic year unfolds, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has made a compelling plea to the Taliban, urging them to lift the ban on girls attending schools and universities. This call to action comes as the Taliban's restrictions on female education enter their third consecutive year, denying girls over the age of 12 access to formal education. Despite the international outcry and the establishment of underground schools, the Taliban remains unmoved, leaving countless girls' futures in jeopardy.

Mounting International Pressure

UNAMA took to its official social media platform X on Wednesday, March 20, to highlight the dire situation, noting that it has been over 900 days since girls were banned from continuing their education beyond sixth grade. The organization emphasized that education is a fundamental right for all citizens and that the Taliban's ongoing restrictions are both "unjustifiable and harmful." Despite repeated calls from UNAMA, other human rights groups, and nations around the globe for the reopening of schools and universities to Afghan girls, the Taliban has yet to make any concessions.

Underground Schools: A Glimmer of Hope

In the face of these oppressive restrictions, resilient efforts have emerged to provide education to Afghan girls. Secret schools, run by exiled Afghan women's rights activists like Wazhma Tokhi, have sprung up in remote and conservative areas of southern Afghanistan. The Pohana Fund operates a network of 21 such schools, offering education to approximately 1,000 girls. These clandestine efforts underscore the thirst for learning among Afghan girls and the lengths to which educators will go to provide it, despite the significant risks involved.

The Shift to Online Learning and Its Challenges

With physical classrooms off-limits, online education has become a critical, albeit flawed, alternative. Internet issues, lack of access to computers, and the absence of in-person interaction have made online learning a daunting challenge for many Afghan girls. The Hindu reports that the shift to digital classrooms has left students and educators struggling to maintain the quality and enthusiasm for learning. The Taliban's stringent policies not only undermine the educational aspirations of girls but also signal a troubling disregard for the future socio-economic development of Afghanistan.

The closure of girls' secondary schools and their replacement with religious madrasas have sparked fears that the Taliban may never lift the ban. The United Nations and human rights advocates warn that the lack of adequate education for girls will have far-reaching negative implications for public health and the economy. As the new academic year begins in the shadow of these restrictions, the international community continues to watch and wait, hoping for a change that will allow Afghan girls to reclaim their right to learn, grow, and contribute to their society.