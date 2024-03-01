Umalusi Prepares for 40th AEAA Conference in Cape Town, Showcasing Global Educational Assessment Innovations

As the world of education continues to evolve, the upcoming 40th Annual Conference of the Association for Educational Assessment in Africa (AEAA) in Cape Town is set to be a pivotal event. Umalusi CEO Dr Mafu Rakometsi recently announced the satisfactory progress in preparations for this significant gathering, slated for 19 to 23 August 2024 at the Century City Conference Centre and Hotel. This year's theme, 'Reimagining educational assessment in the age of multiple dimensions of learning in a global society,' promises to offer insightful discussions and innovative solutions in the field of educational assessment.

Advertisment

Global Gathering for Educational Excellence

Spanning five days, the AEAA conference aims to bring together over 300 delegates, including assessment specialists, university academics, educationists, and policymakers from across the globe. Participants from the African continent, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America are expected. This diverse assembly will facilitate an invaluable exchange of ideas and practices, set against the backdrop of complex and unequal educational contexts. With Umalusi having previously hosted the 21st AEAA Conference in 2003, this event marks a significant return to South Africa, highlighting the country's ongoing commitment to educational advancement.

Partnerships and Support

Advertisment

Dr Rakometsi has called upon Umalusi's partners both within South Africa and globally to contribute to the conference's success. This includes entities such as the Department of Basic Education, Department of Higher Education and Training, Independent Examinations Board, and various educational institutions. Their support is pivotal in submitting abstracts and papers for review by the organising committee. Additionally, the conference will feature a pre-event workshop aimed at enhancing the skills of assessment practitioners, alongside opportunities for organizations to showcase their services and products to the conference attendees.

Anticipating a Milestone Event

With the AEAA's President, Dr. David Njengere, echoing the call for broad support, the conference is shaping up to be a milestone event in the field of educational assessment. The enthusiasm and collaborative spirit of all stakeholders promise not only a successful conference but also a significant step forward in reimagining educational assessment. This gathering in Cape Town is not just an academic conference; it is poised to be a catalyst for change, driving forward the global dialogue on educational equity and excellence in assessment practices.

As the 40th AEAA Annual Conference approaches, the excitement builds for what is anticipated to be a groundbreaking event in the realm of educational assessment. The convergence of global experts in Cape Town underlines the importance of innovative thinking and collaboration in tackling the challenges of modern education. This conference serves as a beacon of hope for educators, policymakers, and students alike, promising to usher in a new era of educational assessment tailored to the multidimensional facets of learning in today's global society.