Umalusi Accredits 54 Educational Institutions, Boosts Quality Education Standards

In a significant stride towards enhancing educational excellence, Umalusi recently recognized 54 institutions for their commitment to quality education by awarding them accreditation certificates.

This landmark event, held in Pretoria, witnessed the convergence of 700 delegates in a hybrid format, celebrating the rigorous standards met by these institutions to offer qualifications under the General and Further Education and Training Qualifications Sub-framework (GFETQSF).

Path to Accreditation: Rigorous Standards and Commitment

The accreditation ceremony was not just a formal event but a testament to the hard work and dedication of 50 independent schools and four private colleges. These institutions have successfully navigated Umalusi's stringent accreditation criteria, demonstrating their capacity to offer the National Senior Certificate (NSC) and other qualifications that prepare students for future success.

Umalusi CEO, Dr Mafu Rakometsi, expressed his heartfelt appreciation for the institutions' relentless pursuit of excellence, urging them to maintain these high standards post-accreditation.

Amidst the celebrations, Umalusi Council Chairperson, Professor Yunus Ballim, posed a profound question to the attendees, urging educators to ponder the relevance of traditional teaching methods in an age where information is readily accessible.

This challenge sparked a broader conversation about the evolving role of educators in fostering a learning environment that goes beyond mere knowledge transmission, highlighting the significance of critical thinking and engagement in the educational process.

Ensuring Transparency and Trust in Education

In an effort to promote transparency and safeguard students, Umalusi has made the full list of accredited institutions available on its website and official newsletter, Makoya. This initiative empowers the public to verify the accreditation status of educational institutions, protecting them from falling prey to bogus establishments.

This move underscores Umalusi's commitment to upholding educational standards and ensuring that students receive quality education from legitimate sources.

The accreditation of these 54 institutions marks a pivotal moment in South Africa's educational landscape, setting a benchmark for quality and excellence. As these schools and colleges continue to nurture the minds of young learners, their role in shaping the future of education remains crucial. With ongoing support and guidance from Umalusi, these institutions are well-positioned to contribute meaningfully to the development of a knowledgeable, skilled, and innovative society.