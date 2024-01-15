Ulster University to Host Digital Marketing Event: A Confluence of Knowledge and Networking

Mark your calendars for January 25, as Ulster University opens its doors to the crème de la crème of digital marketing. In an event co-hosted by renowned digital marketing consultant, Emma Burdett, the university’s spanking new Belfast Campus will bristle with intellectual exchange, networking, and learning opportunities.

Industry Giants Gracing the Event

The day-long conference will see a convergence of industry leaders such as WIX, STAT Sports, and ASOS, who will illuminate the audience with their knowledge and expertise. It will not just be an opportunity for attendees to rub shoulders with the industry’s best, but also a chance to learn from their experiences and insights.

Cultivating the Next Generation

But the event is not just about networking. It’s about nurturing the next generation of digital marketing professionals. By extending the reach of the DM Sessions, a monthly networking and learning event created by Emma Burdett that has over 1,000 members, the conference aims to provide valuable experiences for recent graduates, current and prospective students in the marketing communication field.

A Beacon of Innovation and Collaboration

This initiative is sponsored by the School of Communication and Media at Ulster University, underlining the institution’s commitment to fostering innovation and collaboration with industry partners. A panel of illustrious alumni from the school will be on hand to provide insights into the marketing communication professions, sharing knowledge and skills essential for success in the industry. This is a testament to Ulster University’s commitment to not just educating its students, but equipping them with the tools they need to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.