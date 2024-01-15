en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Ulster University to Host Digital Marketing Event: A Confluence of Knowledge and Networking

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 15, 2024 at 8:05 am EST
Ulster University to Host Digital Marketing Event: A Confluence of Knowledge and Networking

Mark your calendars for January 25, as Ulster University opens its doors to the crème de la crème of digital marketing. In an event co-hosted by renowned digital marketing consultant, Emma Burdett, the university’s spanking new Belfast Campus will bristle with intellectual exchange, networking, and learning opportunities.

Industry Giants Gracing the Event

The day-long conference will see a convergence of industry leaders such as WIX, STAT Sports, and ASOS, who will illuminate the audience with their knowledge and expertise. It will not just be an opportunity for attendees to rub shoulders with the industry’s best, but also a chance to learn from their experiences and insights.

Cultivating the Next Generation

But the event is not just about networking. It’s about nurturing the next generation of digital marketing professionals. By extending the reach of the DM Sessions, a monthly networking and learning event created by Emma Burdett that has over 1,000 members, the conference aims to provide valuable experiences for recent graduates, current and prospective students in the marketing communication field.

A Beacon of Innovation and Collaboration

This initiative is sponsored by the School of Communication and Media at Ulster University, underlining the institution’s commitment to fostering innovation and collaboration with industry partners. A panel of illustrious alumni from the school will be on hand to provide insights into the marketing communication professions, sharing knowledge and skills essential for success in the industry. This is a testament to Ulster University’s commitment to not just educating its students, but equipping them with the tools they need to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

0
Education
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
33 seconds ago
Ideological Clash Over Higher Education Policies in Kerala
Education, often considered a sanctuary for intellectual exploration and growth, has become the latest battleground for ideological conflict in Kerala, India. The CPI-led state government and the Sangh Parivar, a right-wing Hindu nationalist organization, are at odds over the direction and content of higher education, particularly at the University of Calicut. The BVK’s Accusations The
Ideological Clash Over Higher Education Policies in Kerala
Danielle Wallace: The Beloved Math Magician of Garrison School
10 mins ago
Danielle Wallace: The Beloved Math Magician of Garrison School
University of Strathclyde Announces MSc Chemistry with Data Science Programme
11 mins ago
University of Strathclyde Announces MSc Chemistry with Data Science Programme
OCAS in Lahore Records High Student Application Influx
5 mins ago
OCAS in Lahore Records High Student Application Influx
Nigerian University Students Protest Against 300% Tuition Fee Hike
6 mins ago
Nigerian University Students Protest Against 300% Tuition Fee Hike
Sakarya Event Advocates Palestinian Liberation and Israeli Product Boycott
6 mins ago
Sakarya Event Advocates Palestinian Liberation and Israeli Product Boycott
Latest Headlines
World News
Beyond Calories: Andrew Jenkinson's Insights on Food's Impact on Health and Weight
25 seconds
Beyond Calories: Andrew Jenkinson's Insights on Food's Impact on Health and Weight
Ideological Clash Over Higher Education Policies in Kerala
33 seconds
Ideological Clash Over Higher Education Policies in Kerala
Soudal Quick-Step Eyes Grand Tour Success Amidst Internal Tensions and Management Changes
34 seconds
Soudal Quick-Step Eyes Grand Tour Success Amidst Internal Tensions and Management Changes
Pedro Porro: Tottenham's Trent Alexander-Arnold in the Making
56 seconds
Pedro Porro: Tottenham's Trent Alexander-Arnold in the Making
Portsmouth FC Struggles Amid Yengi's Absence for Asian Cup Duty
1 min
Portsmouth FC Struggles Amid Yengi's Absence for Asian Cup Duty
Pakistan's Election Commission Declines Plea to Postpone Elections
1 min
Pakistan's Election Commission Declines Plea to Postpone Elections
YUSUF: A Beacon of Hope for Bereaved Parents Convenes Its First Meeting
1 min
YUSUF: A Beacon of Hope for Bereaved Parents Convenes Its First Meeting
Kaylee Hartung's Oversized Gloves Turn Heads at Frigid NFL Game
1 min
Kaylee Hartung's Oversized Gloves Turn Heads at Frigid NFL Game
Iowa Caucuses 2024: Trump Leads as Presidential Primary Season Begins
4 mins
Iowa Caucuses 2024: Trump Leads as Presidential Primary Season Begins
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
26 mins
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
46 mins
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
2 hours
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
2 hours
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
2 hours
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
2 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
3 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app