Ulfat Khan: The First Female Cadet as Parade Commander at Republic Day Camp

Ulfat Khan, a young, tenacious woman hailing from Uri, Baramulla, etched her name in history as the first female cadet to be selected as the Parade Commander at the Prime Minister's rally during the Republic Day Camp 2024 in New Delhi. Selected from a vast pool of 2274 NCC cadets, representing 28 states and union territories, and 17 directorates, Ulfat's achievement is a powerful testament to her indomitable spirit, resilience, and determination, overcoming geographical barriers and challenges inherent to her remote background.

From Uri to New Delhi: A Journey of Determination

Ulfat's journey, from her humble origins in Uri to commanding a parade in the national capital, is a story that unfurls her unwavering resolve. Pursuing her BA English (Honours) at Government College for Women, Gandhinagar, Jammu, she was a beacon of dedication and determination. Ulfat’s journey to the top was shaped by her participation in numerous NCC camps, where she honed her leadership skills and proved her mettle. Her exceptional performance at the Republic Day Camp earned her the title of Best Commander and the DG Commendation Medal Certificate.

Unstinting Praise for an Unyielding Spirit

Her superiors, including Lieutenant Commander Ankur Kumar and Sub Lieutenant Dr Neelima, lauded Ulfat's hard work and commitment. They highlighted her exceptional leadership and dedication, making her a role model for cadets nationwide. Principal Prof Minu Mahajan expressed pride in Ulfat's embodiment of the institution's values, and her achievements that have brought laurels to the college.

The Spirit of 'Nari Shakti'

The Group Commander of the Srinagar Group and ADG JK&L Directorate, Maj Gen R K Sachdeva, was effusive in his praise for Ulfat's exemplary leadership and dedication. He considered her journey an inspiration that exemplifies the spirit of 'Nari Shakti' (woman power) and underscores the potential of women in defence forces. Ulfat Khan's story is not just one of personal achievement; it is a narrative that underscores the power and potential of young women in the face of adversity, and a testament to the growing power of women in defence forces.