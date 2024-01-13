en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

UK Parents Struggle with Hefty Non-refundable Nursery Fees

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:42 am EST
UK Parents Struggle with Hefty Non-refundable Nursery Fees

In Somerset, a couple, Kate Chisnall and her husband, have experienced a substantial financial loss of £850, unable to secure a refund for a nursery slot they booked for their unborn son in 2021. The nursery, which is part of a private school, demanded a non-refundable registration fee of £100 and an acceptance fee of £750. The latter will only be refunded if their son remains in the school until year three. Since the couple has decided to send their child to a state school, they are not eligible for the refund.

Burden of Non-refundable Fees

Kate Chisnall, a self-employed entrepreneur who runs the Happy Birth Coach company, expressed her dissatisfaction with the hefty acceptance fee and the lack of transparency about its purpose. She, however, found the registration fee reasonable. Recent studies indicate that in Britain, 70% of nurseries impose non-refundable upfront fees before a child begins to attend. Shockingly, a third of these nurseries also charge non-refundable waiting list fees. These fees can range from £5 to £199. In London, non-refundable upfront fees average at £103.

Financial Strain on Parents

Parenting organizations have come out strongly against this practice. They argue that it places an additional financial burden on parents, especially those with more than one child, in the face of the increasing costs of living. Parents of two or more children may end up spending a three-figure sum just to place their children on a waiting list for a nursery spot that may not even materialize. These non-refundable nursery fees are adding to the struggles of UK parents as they scramble for places in popular nurseries.

0
Business Education
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
16 seconds ago
Senate Inquiry into Coles and Woolworths: A Fruitful Endeavor or a Futile Exercise?
Senior Advisor at Bondi Partners, Peter McGauran, has cast a shadow of doubt over the potential outcomes of the Senate inquiry into Australian supermarket behemoths—Coles and Woolworths. According to McGauran, the inquiry is unlikely to unveil any groundbreaking information concerning the market prowess and pricing strategies of these retail giants. His skepticism stems from the
Senate Inquiry into Coles and Woolworths: A Fruitful Endeavor or a Futile Exercise?
The Delicate Dance of Competition and Cooperation in Modern Organizations
8 mins ago
The Delicate Dance of Competition and Cooperation in Modern Organizations
German Farmers Protest Net-Zero Policy After Court Ruling Exposes Budget Crisis
9 mins ago
German Farmers Protest Net-Zero Policy After Court Ruling Exposes Budget Crisis
HCLTech Outperforms Market Expectations Despite Challenging Demand Environment
7 mins ago
HCLTech Outperforms Market Expectations Despite Challenging Demand Environment
Middle-Class Americans Seek Insights into Wealth Accumulation Amidst Political and Social Turbulence
8 mins ago
Middle-Class Americans Seek Insights into Wealth Accumulation Amidst Political and Social Turbulence
Declining Prices of Used EVs: A Boon or a Bane for the Industry?
8 mins ago
Declining Prices of Used EVs: A Boon or a Bane for the Industry?
Latest Headlines
World News
Senate Inquiry into Coles and Woolworths: A Fruitful Endeavor or a Futile Exercise?
16 seconds
Senate Inquiry into Coles and Woolworths: A Fruitful Endeavor or a Futile Exercise?
Asa Hutchinson's Principle-Driven Campaign for 2024 Republican Nomination
25 seconds
Asa Hutchinson's Principle-Driven Campaign for 2024 Republican Nomination
Youth Discontent Shadows Taiwan's Upcoming Elections
2 mins
Youth Discontent Shadows Taiwan's Upcoming Elections
A Week of Events: From Political Storms to Cinematic Celebrations
2 mins
A Week of Events: From Political Storms to Cinematic Celebrations
Mexico City's Open-Air Gym: A Model for Urban Wellness Initiatives
5 mins
Mexico City's Open-Air Gym: A Model for Urban Wellness Initiatives
Decoding the Media Criticism of GOP Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy
5 mins
Decoding the Media Criticism of GOP Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Global Spectacle with Far-Reaching Consequences
5 mins
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Global Spectacle with Far-Reaching Consequences
Bill Belichick's Next Move: Sage Steele Discusses Potential Destinations
6 mins
Bill Belichick's Next Move: Sage Steele Discusses Potential Destinations
Russel Honor Sounds Alarm on American Democracy
7 mins
Russel Honor Sounds Alarm on American Democracy
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
33 mins
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
40 mins
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
2 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
3 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
13 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
15 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
15 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
16 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app