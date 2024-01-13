UK Parents Struggle with Hefty Non-refundable Nursery Fees

In Somerset, a couple, Kate Chisnall and her husband, have experienced a substantial financial loss of £850, unable to secure a refund for a nursery slot they booked for their unborn son in 2021. The nursery, which is part of a private school, demanded a non-refundable registration fee of £100 and an acceptance fee of £750. The latter will only be refunded if their son remains in the school until year three. Since the couple has decided to send their child to a state school, they are not eligible for the refund.

Burden of Non-refundable Fees

Kate Chisnall, a self-employed entrepreneur who runs the Happy Birth Coach company, expressed her dissatisfaction with the hefty acceptance fee and the lack of transparency about its purpose. She, however, found the registration fee reasonable. Recent studies indicate that in Britain, 70% of nurseries impose non-refundable upfront fees before a child begins to attend. Shockingly, a third of these nurseries also charge non-refundable waiting list fees. These fees can range from £5 to £199. In London, non-refundable upfront fees average at £103.

Financial Strain on Parents

Parenting organizations have come out strongly against this practice. They argue that it places an additional financial burden on parents, especially those with more than one child, in the face of the increasing costs of living. Parents of two or more children may end up spending a three-figure sum just to place their children on a waiting list for a nursery spot that may not even materialize. These non-refundable nursery fees are adding to the struggles of UK parents as they scramble for places in popular nurseries.