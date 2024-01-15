UGC Launches Undergraduate Research Internship Aimed at Enhancing Employability

In a significant stride towards enhancing the employability of undergraduate students in India, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has launched a unique research internship initiative. This initiative targets the final-year students, providing them with an opportunity to gain practical experience in their respective fields. The programme encapsulates elements such as stipends, insurance coverage, and academic credits, creating a comprehensive learning environment for students.

Aligned with National Education Policy 2020

The research internship programme is in alignment with the National Education Policy 2020’s emphasis on mandatory internships. This policy’s focus is to make the students industry-ready by providing them hands-on experience in their field of study. The UGC’s guidelines for the initiative stress the importance of collaboration between educational institutions and industries. This is a crucial step in ensuring the students receive relevant and practical exposure in their respective industries.

Nodal Officers: The Backbone of the Initiative

According to the UGC guidelines, nodal officers will be appointed to manage research internships. They hold the responsibility of forming agreements with companies and facilitating joint research projects. This collaboration between academia and industry fosters an environment where students can gain practical experience and industries can benefit from fresh perspectives and ideas.

Addressing Local Market Needs

To ensure the internships are relevant to the local market needs, educational institutions are encouraged to conduct surveys. These surveys will help in designing internship projects that are pertinent and beneficial to the students. Additionally, internship supervisors will be appointed to guide students through their projects, ensuring successful and timely completion.

Fostering Transparency and Collaboration

The UGC is advocating for transparency in the programme by requiring the publication of information about internship projects and mentors. This will help students make informed decisions about their internships. Moreover, the UGC suggests forming clusters of state-level universities, colleges, and industries to promote joint research and knowledge exchange.

Digital Integration: The Way Forward

UGC Chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar highlighted the role of digital integration in the success of the internship programme. He advocated for the creation of portals with API integration to facilitate registration and enhance the overall success of the programme. This step not only streamlines the registration process but also provides a platform for efficient communication and coordination.