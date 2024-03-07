Uganda's Prime Minister Directs Women's Councils to Combat Illegal School Fees, Ensures NWC's Stability Amid Agency Mergers

Uganda's commitment to educational reform and women's empowerment took a significant step forward when Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja called on National Women's Council (NWC) representatives to actively combat illegal school fees, a move aimed at curbing the country's high dropout rates.

During the annual conference for the NWC in Kampala on March 6, Nabbanja highlighted the success of similar initiatives in Kakumiro District, urging the council to replicate these efforts nationwide. This directive comes amidst the government's broader strategy to streamline operations without affecting the NWC's functionality, even extending the term of council representatives due to budgetary constraints for elections.

Illegal Fees and Educational Challenges

Nabbanja's emphasis on the detrimental impact of unauthorized school charges sheds light on a pervasive issue affecting Ugandan education. With a startling dropout rate by Primary Seven, the Prime Minister's call to action represents a critical intervention. Nabbanja's experience in Kakumiro District serves as a testament to the potential success of collective action against this issue, offering a blueprint for nationwide reform.

In her address, Nabbanja also touched on the government's plan to rationalize its agencies, a move designed to save nearly a trillion Ugandan shillings annually. Despite these significant changes, the NWC's operations and mandate will remain unaffected, ensuring the council's continued role in fostering women's leadership and empowerment. This stability is crucial for the NWC's ongoing projects and its role in nurturing future female leaders.

Empowering Women through Councils and Programs

The Prime Minister's assurance of support for the NWC aligns with broader governmental efforts to empower women, as highlighted by State Minister for Gender and Culture Peace Mutuuzo. With women occupying 45 percent of Uganda's cabinet positions, the commitment to female leadership is evident.

Additionally, the encouragement for women to engage with initiatives like the Parish Development Model showcases the government's strategy to promote socioeconomic empowerment at the grassroots level. The proposed meeting with President Museveni further underscores the importance of strengthening leadership skills among women council members.

As Uganda continues to navigate the challenges of educational reform and gender equality, the Prime Minister's directives serve as a beacon of hope. The concerted efforts of the NWC, coupled with governmental support, promise to usher in a new era of empowerment and opportunity for Ugandan women and children. As these initiatives unfold, the potential for transformative change looms large, setting the stage for a more inclusive and equitable future.