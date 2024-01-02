en English
Education

UGA Mentor Program Fosters Prolific Mentor-Mentee Relationship

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:15 am EST
In a testament to the power of mentorship, the University of Georgia’s Mentor Program has fostered a transformative relationship between Molly Dunn, a recent graduate, and Tonya Freeman, an alumna with a rich mentoring background. Tonya, a seasoned mentor whose career at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) was marked by guidance and leadership, has extended her expertise to numerous young women at UGA, particularly in the realm of Statistics.

A Bond Beyond the Program

Through the UGA Mentor Program, Tonya and Molly have cultivated a bond that transcends the typical four-month timeframe. This enduring connection, nurtured through regular Zoom calls and face-to-face encounters, has not only provided Molly with invaluable professional guidance and internship openings but has also served as a beacon of inspiration, highlighting the triumphs of women in STEM fields.

Mentorship Impact: A Tale of Two Families

Interestingly, the mentor-mentee relationship has expanded to include their families. A supportive and friendly bond has blossomed between Molly’s mother, Rosalyn, and Tonya. Adding another layer to this narrative, Molly has assumed a guiding role for Tonya’s daughter, Tai, as she readies herself for life at UGA.

The Rewards of Mentorship

This story underscores the rich rewards of mentorship, underscoring its profound implications on both professional progression and personal relationships. It serves as a reminder of the transformative power of mentorship and the lasting impact it can have on the lives of both mentors and mentees.

Education
Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

