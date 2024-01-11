UConn Professor Honored for Pioneering Low-Emission Energy Research

Professor Chih-Jen "Jackie" Sung of the University of Connecticut (UConn) has been presented with the prestigious 2024 AIAA Energy Systems Award by the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics. The accolade acknowledges his significant contributions in engineering low-emission energy systems. This recognition shines a spotlight on Sung's expertise that spans both the theoretical and practical facets of energy systems, particularly emphasizing his understanding of fluid flow physics and reaction kinetics chemistry.

Professor Sung's Pioneering Journey

Since his induction into UConn's faculty in 2009, Sung's research has centered on cleaner combustion and the exploration of various combustion phenomena. The ultimate goal: the development of more efficient and environmentally conscious technologies. His groundbreaking work includes the conceptualization and design of a rapid compression machine. This innovative device allows for the study of chemical kinetics at low temperatures, thereby fostering a deeper understanding of combustion processes and energy issues across diverse fuel types.

An Impressive Academic Record

Sung's academic journey is further adorned by an extensive research record that includes over 200 published works. His dedication to education is also noteworthy, evidenced by his mentorship of numerous graduate, postdoctoral, and undergraduate students. He has also been actively involved in STEM outreach, thereby inspiring the next generation of engineers and scientists.

Gratitude and Recognition

In response to the award, Sung expressed his gratitude, attributing the success to his students and postdocs for their relentless efforts and achievements. The 2024 AIAA Energy Systems Award stands as a testament to his unwavering commitment to cleaner energy systems, and a recognition of UConn's efforts in promoting sustainable energy research.