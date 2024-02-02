UCB and Berger Paints Collaborate to Propel Student Career Prospects

On February 1, 2024, Universal College Bangladesh (UCB), a part of the renowned STS Group, and Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited announced a strategic partnership set to revolutionize the industry-academia landscape in Bangladesh. The two organizations have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at providing UCB students with exposure to industry-related practical insights, thus enhancing their career prospects.

Bridging the Industry-Academia Gap

The collaboration between UCB and Berger Paints is a purposeful step towards bridging the gap between academia and industry. The partnership will afford UCB students opportunities such as internships, placements, and various training programs. The aim is to equip students with the necessary knowledge and connections for the practicalities of corporate life, thereby accelerating their career development goals.

Knowledge-Sharing Initiatives

Under the terms of the MoU, Berger Paints will engage in a series of knowledge-sharing initiatives with UCB students. These will include guest lectures, career guidance, and mentoring sessions given by seasoned professionals from Berger Paints. The initiative promises to be a valuable resource for students, offering them industry insights and practical know-how.

UCB: A Forerunner in International Education

UCB is widely recognized as the first international education provider approved by the Ministry of Education in Bangladesh. It collaborates with esteemed institutions such as Monash College and the London School of Economics (LSE) to offer top-tier educational programs to local students after their secondary education. The partnership with Berger Paints is another feather in UCB's cap, as it continues to provide its students with opportunities to integrate academic knowledge with industry skills.

The MoU signing ceremony took place at the Berger House in Uttara, Dhaka. Among those in attendance were Manas Singh, CEO of STS Group, and Rupali Haque Chowdhury, Managing Director of Berger Paints. This collaboration signifies a powerful union between academia and industry, ultimately set to enhance the career prospects of UCB students.